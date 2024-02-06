Critical race theory battle won't benefit GOP in long run

It feels like yesterday that my wife and I were shopping for grade schools for our daughter -- the same daughter who just graduated from high school.

We visited a bunch of private schools where the children of Washington's elite get turned into the feedstock of the meritocracy.

The most remarkable thing about the experience was how nearly all of the schools were obsessed with "diversity" -- and all the pedagogic and social issues attached to the term. Many pitched diversity not merely as important but as their sole comparative advantage. It was as though they thought if they could convince us that they cared more about diversity than their competitors, that alone would seal the deal.

The headmaster of one prestigious school even advised a group of parents to look at the mission statements of other schools. "You'll see a lot of buzzwords like 'academic rigor' and 'scholarship,'" he warned, making scare quotes with his fingers. "Well, we want you to know that we consider our social justice mission more important than academics."

I often tell this story to point out that school choice isn't the solution to political correctness that many conservatives think it is. Parents who can afford to send their kids to private schools don't need vouchers; they've got cash. In Washington, New York and other big cities, the ideological climate of private schools is often more "woke" than in the public schools.

But I'm bringing this up for different reasons.

Proponents of "critical race theory" and "antiracism" (the idea that being "nonracist" isn't good enough; you have to embrace an anti-racist agenda) as an approach to classroom instruction believe America is shot through with structural racism and white supremacy -- and that white people must atone for their "privilege" somehow.

Taking this approach, they claim, will usher in a long-overdue reckoning with our past and present. They make it sound as if before 2021, it never occurred to anyone that kids should be taught about racism or the legacy of slavery and Jim Crow.