COVID-19 vaccine: Take it to protect you and your family

Taking the vaccine not only protects you, but also protects your family and friends from contracting the deadly disease from you.
Since the release of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, I have heard from many people many excuses for not taking it. These excuses are not based on fact or science. They are myths.
Here is the truth:
Here is the simple science:
Understanding this simple, logical and scientifically formulated strategy dispels all of the common myths about the COVID-19 vaccine.
Many of our patients who suffer severe illness and die due to COVID-19 unfortunately contracted the disease from family or friends. So, please take the coronavirus vaccine. The life you save may be your spouse, mother, father or grandparents.
Matthew Riffle, MD, is an internal medicine physician in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. This guest column originally appeared in the Daily American Republic.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.