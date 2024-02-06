Court restores culture of life

The cries from the left predicting the end of the world in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is a familiar sound.

We heard the same after the historic reform in welfare in 1996 when Aid to Families With Dependent Children, which effectively subsidized low-income women to have children out of marriage, was replaced with Temporary Assistance for Needy Families -- which introduced the idea of workfare.

The reform, the left screamed, would throw low-income women mercilessly to the streets. But the result was quite the opposite. We had a dramatic decrease in welfare cases and increase in work among low-income women.

Human beings respond to incentives and to the realities around them.

When those incentives inspire responsibility, productivity and creativity, this is what we get. When incentives inspire irresponsibility and dependence, this is what we get.

What we call morality, the morality rooted in biblical truths that still influence and guide large parts of the American population and that served as a guide to many more in our past, provides the rules and framework that sustain life and living.

Everyone that knows me knows how I celebrate this court decision that overturns that decision in 1973 that opened the door to the destruction of 60 million-plus pregnancies.

That decision introduced a culture of death to our nation.

When I say a culture of death, I don't only mean the widespread physical destruction of infants in the womb, which is what the decision brought about.

A culture of death means introduction of behaviors that threaten the future of our communities, of our nation.

When we lose appreciation for the sanctity of life, along with this we lose the sense of sanctity of behavior that brings life to the world. Marriage and sex become no longer responsible expressions of love and creation but expressions of egoism and self-gratification of the moment.

Sadly, and predictably, following the Roe v. Wade decision in 1973, we saw collapse of the institution of marriage and of childbearing.

The fertility rate in the United States today is at a historic low and well below the rate necessary for the population to replace itself.

This is what I call a culture of death.