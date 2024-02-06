Court blasts Biden's anti-work vaccine mandate

Working Americans got good news Nov. 12. They may not have to worry about getting laid off because of qualms about the COVID-19 vaccine. A federal appeals court suspended the Biden administration's attempt to mandate the shots at private sector workplaces with 100 or more employees.

Under President Joe Biden's order, which would go into effect Jan. 4, employees who refuse the shots have to submit to weekly testing at their own expense or lose their jobs.

Vaccines are not required to collect welfare or food stamps, or to come across the southern border and apply for asylum. They're just required to work. Go figure.

Justifying the mandate, Biden said his "patience" was "wearing thin" and "too many people remain unvaccinated."

But a three-judge panel in the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals slammed Biden's ends-justifies-the-means approach. The Constitution limits what the federal government can make people do, even in emergencies.

It's in the public's interest, Judge Kurt D. Engelhardt wrote, to protect "our constitutional structure and" maintain "the liberty of individuals to make intensely personal decisions according to their own convictions -- even, or perhaps particularly, when those decisions frustrate government officials."

And exasperate their liberal media allies. CNN bashed the Fifth Circuit as "notoriously conservative." Vox dismissed it as a "right-wing panel." Washington Post columnist Ruth Marcus slammed the judges' "stingy vision of the federal government's powers" and threw up her hands: "Maintaining our constitutional structure? How about saving lives?"

Conspicuously lacking in the left's response is a legal defense of the mandate. It's indefensible. Even before the ruling, Biden's spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told employers to bulldoze ahead, disregarding legal challenges.

That shows how little the Biden administration and Democrats care about the rule of law and individual freedoms.

The Fifth Circuit judges deemed the mandate recklessly "overinclusive." Rather than using "a delicately handled scalpel" to identify workplaces where unvaccinated workers may pose a severe risk -- such as meatpacking plants, where employees work shoulder to shoulder -- federal regulators used "a one-size-fits-all sledgehammer."