Counting votes is not rocket science

Something is terribly wrong when the fate of our national political direction boils down to recounts.

Ballot recounts underway in Florida clearly don't pass the smell test.

The American public is tiring of "mystery" ballots surfacing long after the polls have closed.

And when the outcome of those missing ballots is in the hands of a partisan politician, it taints the electoral process now and forever.

All we ask as Americans is a fair and honest election. Our democracy is based on this singular principle.

Yet if you think this fiasco is bad, can you imagine the potential fraud and abuse that would occur with expanded voting, mail-in ballots, early voting and even the potential for internet voting?

In the case of Florida specifically, what logical argument can be made for allowing non-citizens to vote?

Critical recounts rarely if ever occur in rural areas. It's the urban swamps that miraculously discover missing ballot by the thousands. And though my memory may be fuzzy, I am hard pressed to cite an instance where those missing votes favored the Republican candidate.

I assume that is just a coincidence.

If the urban argument is too few polling locations which results in long lines, then by all means, increase the voting outlets.

And if partisan politics is ever remotely part of the problem, put some law enforcement agency in charge of the counting process.

In our rural region, we are blessed with dedicated volunteers who serve at our election locations. These poll workers may carry a party label but I would bet good money they would never consider fudging the votes in their partisan favor.