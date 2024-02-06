The Cape Girardeau City Council had our first "workshop" work session on June 22. No action was taken, but we discussed issues that have been on the table for awhile or that will need action soon.

One pressing topic is the issue of buying into a higher level of retirement benefit in our employee pension program. Doing so would also impact how we spend American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

Our city uses the Missouri Local Government Employees Retirement System (LAGERS) to provide retirement, disability, and survivor benefits to our city employees. The LAGERS pension formula we use to determine monthly payment in retirement is: (benefit multiplier) x (final avg salary) x (years service). In Cape, our benefit multiplier has been 1.75%, which was increased from 1.50% four years ago. Practically all other municipalities in our region use a benefit multiplier of 2%, which is the highest level that can be obtained.

The difference in annual benefit will obviously vary, but moving from 1.75% to 2% can easily earn several thousand additional dollars annually in retirement. The reason the city has fallen behind our surrounding municipalities in providing a higher benefit is obviously cost -- a total one-time total buy-in will cost the city $4,438,700.

I will remind everyone that the city has received one-time ARPA funds of $8,280,000. The city has already opted to $3,602,000 in uses set forth in "Interim Rules" from the U.S. Treasury Department, specifically for public safety and infrastructure:

$90,850 for public safety health and wellness programs

$178,200 for ShotSpotter technology and contract

$3,262,000 for sewer repairs

$70,500 for fiber cable installation

We are left with a balance of $4,678,000 to use within two years, under the newer "Final Rule" from the Treasury, which states that funds may be used for any service provided by the local government, or can be allocated to the city's general fund.