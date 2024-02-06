Could wedge issues be the cure for polarized politics?

Conan O'Brien recently tweeted: "Well, I've officially lived a long life because people are excited Germany is rearming." I had a similar feeling recently listening to the 538 politics podcast that discussed "wedge issues." The conversation between the host, Galen Druke, and two prominent political scientists was illuminating, but the most remarkable thing was what they didn't say. No one denounced wedge issues.

Growing up politically in the 1980s and 1990s, I was always told that wedge issues were bad, because they were "divisive." Lee Atwater, the bare-knuckled GOP operative, popularized the term as part of Ronald Reagan's 1984 campaign. He argued that Republicans should "drive a wedge" between the national Democratic Party, dominated by liberals, and "traditional Southern Democrats."

For decades, wedge issues were associated with race and other fraught cultural issues that typically divided Democrats, surely one reason why so many liberals hated them: they peeled off members of the FDR coalition. In fairness, the bad odor also stemmed from perceived demagoguery. The late Sen. Jesse Helms of North Carolina, for instance, was a demonic figure to many because he was very effective at tapping into the politics of white resentment to pull traditional Democrats rightward.

But now it seems the odor has dissipated, at least among political scientists and operatives. Sure, there are still some ugly wedges, but wedge issues as a generic category or tool are now recognized for what they always were: normal politics. A general definition of a wedge issue is simply any position that divides an opposing party while largely uniting your own. Politicians often talk about "70-30 issues," i.e. issues where there's a clear majority. Logic alone dictates that if seven out of 10 Americans are on one side of an issue, it will divide one party, since neither party has close to 70% support.

Education long served as something of a wedge for Democrats because most voters thought Democrats were better on it. But, as Glenn Youngkin's successful race for Virginia governor last year showed, that's no longer the case. The resentment over pandemic policies, combined with the fears of critical race theory, served to push many Democrats and Biden-voting independents to vote Republican. At least for now.

As discussed on the 538 podcast, wedge issues have a tendency to swing back and forth across the political spectrum. Opposition to same-sex marriage was decisive for George W. Bush's reelection in 2004, but it would be a loser for any Republican now.