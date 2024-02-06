Cory Crosnoe still coaching -- just not baseball

Some may remember Jackson Junior High School principal Cory Crosnoe for his baseball success. The Cape Girardeau Central and Southeast Missouri State University standout had an impressive career on the field. So much so that he spent a couple seasons in the '90s playing minor league baseball for the Atlanta Braves organization. Crosnoe coached at the high school level early in his career, but these days he's using his teaching talents to coach kids in other areas. But make no mistake. Cory Crosnoe is still a coach.

Last week I stopped by Russell Hawkins Junior High to observe Crosnoe speaking to a couple dozen seventh- and eighth-graders in the school's Man Up Club, a special interest topic offered to boys in the form of a club. Now in its fourth year, this was the first meeting of the school year. The topic: How do you tie a tie?

After Crosnoe demonstrated, he passed out a box of ties for the young men. Some did better than others, but after about 20 minutes they all had the hang of it.

Other topics include: lawn mower care and how to sharpen blades, shaving and how to treat a lady when on a date -- even down to the details about what music should you play and asking about her interests.

"Some of these things, not that their fathers or grandfathers haven't shown them how to do it, but it's another thing about dad or grandpa showing you how to do it but being in front of your peers and really get to know it and not be afraid to ask a lot of questions," Crosnoe told me after the club finished.

Students, from left, James Hill, Cooper Giudicy and Jonathan Bieser tie ties Sept. 13 at the Jackson Junior High School. Lucas Presson ~ Southeast Missourian

What started as six to eight boys has grown organically with students telling their friends about the club and what they learn.

"Shaving is our most popular," Crosnoe said. "It has been over the last couple years. They're interested. Obviously some of them just have a little fuzz on their chin. They don't want to shave what little fuzz they have, but they do at least like to know, 'If I get cut, what do I do? Do I have to use a razor? Can I use electric?' So we just show them basic things."

A few local sponsors have come along to support the program. Steve Naeter of Garber's Men's Wear has visited the club, and this year he will host a field trip at the store where some of the boys will get to try on a suit and learn some basics on how to be a gentlemen. While on vacation in Florida, Crosnoe spoke with a group of older men about the program. They promptly volunteered to donate ties.

New McKendree Church has gotten behind the effort with financial support to provide the boys with hygiene products, possibly a tie and, what Crosnoe is particularly excited about, a nice dinner where the junior highers will learn the basics of a formal dinner. How to sit, use a napkin and what forks to use, among other details.

It builds confidence, Crosnoe said.