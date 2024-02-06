Coronavirus response: Not the 'school choice' I had in mind

School is starting in just a few days where I live. The last few weeks, or maybe months for some families, conversations about what that looks like have been in the works. I must say that while I have been a proponent of school choice for years, what we will likely see as school commences is not exactly what I had in mind.
I was not proven a prognosticator when I said months ago that things would not return to the way they once were post-coronavirus quarantine, which affected schools across the nation. I didn't need to tap into a prophetic gift for that prediction; some things are just common sense. They say it takes 21 days to form a habit, and we've been in this alternate reality for much longer than that. Typically, while some return to the old the first chance they get, others -- most?-- settle in. So even when doors open, lights come back on or the coast is declared clear, just as folks who started ordering online from Walmart continue to do so, just as they have become glued to online church, just as they have embraced Zoom family reunions, they have taken on another identity: virtual life. Why would school be any different? I hope, however, that the new online education approach does not become the norm.
Again, I believe the more say and power parents have in their own children's education, the better. I believe in homeschooling for families that choose to do it and who do it well. I believe in online education for those who meet that same criteria. These are meaningful tools that often serve well (and with today's agendas that show up in textbooks and classrooms, it's increasingly desirable). It has always been my hope, though, that people honestly weigh if this is a model they can follow well.
Many schools throughout the nation will reopen in a way that is new for them. It's safe to say they're sort of giving it a whirl, throwing something against the wall and hoping it sticks. Some are delaying opening their brick and mortar classrooms for a specified amount of time. Some have embraced a combination of online and in-person learning. Some, I imagine, have not decided what they'll do. This leaves parents with decisions to make, and the misinformation about the virus and the fear many battle about health make it tough to make wise decisions.
I reiterate my belief that online and at-home learning are systems that work well for those who work the systems well. I just don't believe most families function optimally that way. Not most.
A few concerns:
1. Communication is already a problem in our society. Trying to get folks to string together a sentence, acknowledge a greeting and just know how to deal effectively with others are rampant issues. "TU," "TTYL" and "PTL" have taken the place of real words and meaningful conversations. Silence is an even louder language nowadays. And just when you think it couldn't get any worse, it does. Social media plays a huge role in this. Young people aren't the only ones who have fallen victim to poor communication. Adults may be the biggest violators of common sense communication rules. If adults struggle, imagine how hard it is for young people. Our biggest problem is people don't even know they're struggling!
2. Social skills are severely lacking. Many teenagers would rather text their mom upstairs about dinner than go ask. They would rather hang out in the basement than go outside and play. I remember when that was not an option. It was common to hear, "You're not going to sit in this house all day. Get outside and get some exercise!"-- which brings this up: In addition to the 3 Rs, showing up at school means going to the gym for physical education. There's an old saying, "You're not educated until you're physically educated." With obesity and health issues staring at us, the more active students are, the better. Can this be incorporated into an online curriculum? Probably. Will it be? I hope so. But I don't know how well that can be monitored and enforced. Besides gym class, there's something kids lose when they don't look a classmate or teacher in the eyes. This is one reason I love when homeschooling families collaborate with other homeschooling families.
3. Most parents have to work. A friend of mine posted this on Facebook: "Just throwing this out there ... Covid unemployment for parents who have to quit their job to school their kids." Message received. Some parents cannot stay home and pretend to be teachers. They have jobs that require that they show up. What about those families? And while we're at it, let me just address the elephant in the room: Not every parent is going to be good at schooling kids or monitoring online assignments or handling the attention deficit -- their own, much less their kids'! It's not a criticism; it's just the truth.
We always say, "When life gives you lemons, make lemonade," so I understand that schools are faced with what they consider hard decisions in the face of something they have never witnessed and never anticipated. As someone who taught in the public school for nearly two decades, I also understand this is a challenging time with no one-size-fits-all approach. I continue to pray we move past where we are, in faith and not fear, in health and wholeness and with a wealth of wisdom. Our children deserve it.
Adrienne Ross is owner of Adrienne Ross Communications and a former Southeast Missourian editorial board member.
