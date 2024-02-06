Coronavirus response: Not the 'school choice' I had in mind

School is starting in just a few days where I live. The last few weeks, or maybe months for some families, conversations about what that looks like have been in the works. I must say that while I have been a proponent of school choice for years, what we will likely see as school commences is not exactly what I had in mind.

I was not proven a prognosticator when I said months ago that things would not return to the way they once were post-coronavirus quarantine, which affected schools across the nation. I didn't need to tap into a prophetic gift for that prediction; some things are just common sense. They say it takes 21 days to form a habit, and we've been in this alternate reality for much longer than that. Typically, while some return to the old the first chance they get, others -- most?-- settle in. So even when doors open, lights come back on or the coast is declared clear, just as folks who started ordering online from Walmart continue to do so, just as they have become glued to online church, just as they have embraced Zoom family reunions, they have taken on another identity: virtual life. Why would school be any different? I hope, however, that the new online education approach does not become the norm.

Again, I believe the more say and power parents have in their own children's education, the better. I believe in homeschooling for families that choose to do it and who do it well. I believe in online education for those who meet that same criteria. These are meaningful tools that often serve well (and with today's agendas that show up in textbooks and classrooms, it's increasingly desirable). It has always been my hope, though, that people honestly weigh if this is a model they can follow well.

Many schools throughout the nation will reopen in a way that is new for them. It's safe to say they're sort of giving it a whirl, throwing something against the wall and hoping it sticks. Some are delaying opening their brick and mortar classrooms for a specified amount of time. Some have embraced a combination of online and in-person learning. Some, I imagine, have not decided what they'll do. This leaves parents with decisions to make, and the misinformation about the virus and the fear many battle about health make it tough to make wise decisions.

I reiterate my belief that online and at-home learning are systems that work well for those who work the systems well. I just don't believe most families function optimally that way. Not most.