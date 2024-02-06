Coronavirus creates chaos for high school seniors, but there's hope

Things are different this year. Several states have closed school for the remainder of the year. Young folks are young folks, so, no doubt, some seniors were ecstatic upon first hearing the news, but then reality struck as they suddenly came to realize that the season of life they looked forward to all of their lives has been stolen -- and the thief is some weird virus that crept up and took everyone by surprise. The prom night, the limousine ride, the sports banquet, the walk across the stage, pausing midway for that photo for the family -- all gone. All the hoopla and hype for which they had worked so hard and had finally secured -- the staples of senior year -- gone without warning.

My heart had already gone out to our senior citizens, particularly those in nursing homes, who just like that can no longer receive the visits from friends and family that keep them in good spirits. But in recent days, I've thought about these high school seniors and how the coronavirus has created chaos for them as well. It may seem a small thing, but really it's not; it matters to those who matter to us -- so it should matter to us as much. In fact, it should matter so much that we do something about it. We owe it to our "kids" to acknowledge the culmination of years of effort and sacrifice.

I hope, therefore, that every school district is already brainstorming how they can celebrate these various pieces to the senior puzzle. A delayed prom is still a prom. An August graduation is a graduation still. We teach our students they need to be creative, to have a Plan B, to navigate the waters of life well. Well, it's our time to walk the talk, to practice what we preach. Our children deserve adults who also tap into creativity, who refuse to allow the current circumstance to have the final say. We're in 2020 after all, the year of vision. So let's see what we can do to make this defining moment in our seniors' lives one they will remember forever not for what the coronavirus took from them, but for how resilient they were in the face of it -- and for the adults among them who supported them in what will be one of the most memorable seasons of their lives.

Adrienne Ross is owner of Adrienne Ross Communications and a former Southeast Missourian editorial board member.