Congresswoman Watters the new face of Democrat Party?

The daily non-stop chaos in all levels of politics is primarily geared toward the critical mid term elections in 2018.
The Democrats realize they go into these elections at a substantial disadvantage with 10 Senate candidates up for re-election in states won by President Trump last year.
Meanwhile, the Republicans are salivating over the prospect of padding their majority, and at long last having a virtual veto-proof Congress.
But in the world of politics, a year is an eternity and, yes, anything can happen.
With each passing day, the Republicans may have found a secret weapon that could boost their prospects and push countless more votes in their direction.
Their secret weapon? None other than California Congresswoman Maxine Waters.
Auntie Maxine is rapidly becoming the face of the Democratic party and the darling of the left-leaning media.
Through her garbled language and firebrand rhetoric, the Honorable Mrs. Waters says the words Democrats long to hear with her constant calls for impeachment and countless unfounded conspiracies.
Knowing little of Mrs. Waters background, I took a moment to examine this political voice of the far left.
It's worth examining just who the Democrats are promoting as their unofficial spokesperson.
Yes, I was surprised the Congresswoman is a Missouri native and graduate of Vashon High School in St. Louis.
But I was not surprised to learn of her left-leaning political past.
Oh, where to start.
During the Rodney King riots in south-central Los Angeles in 1992, 58 people were killed and millions of dollars in damage and looting occurred.
But Mrs. Waters saw the "riots" differently.
"If you call it a riot it sounds like it was just a bunch of crazy people who went out and did bad things for no reason. I maintain it was somewhat understandable, if not acceptable," she told a newspaper.
When asked about the looting, she said, "There were mothers who took this as an opportunity to take some milk, to take some bread, to take some shoes. They are not crooks."
In 1998, she lobbied Fidel Castro to continue providing a safe haven for convicted murderer Assata Shakur because much of the black community believed his conviction was false.
She now wants to impeach President Trump, but earlier had sought the impeachment of Vice President Dick Chaney. That was after she labeled former President George H. W. Bush a racist.
A liberal watchdog group named her one of the most corrupt members of Congress in 2005, 2006, 2009 and again in 2011.
Space does not permit a full accounting of her colorful and questionable government service, but you can look that up for yourself.
Today, the Congresswoman is the constant voice calling for Trump's impeachment.
In Detroit and again in South Carolina this past week, Waters has taken her "Impeach 45" tour to the masses.
She proudly and loudly leads her tired chant to ticket-paying lemmings. And when the assembled masses shout in lockstep union, for good measure she calls for the impeachment of Vice President Mike Pence.
If Maxine Waters is indeed the new face and voice of the Democratic party, the Republicans must be looking forward to those critical mid-term elections.
Michael Jensen is the publisher of the Standard Democrat in Sikeston, Missouri.
