Congresswoman Watters the new face of Democrat Party?

The daily non-stop chaos in all levels of politics is primarily geared toward the critical mid term elections in 2018.

The Democrats realize they go into these elections at a substantial disadvantage with 10 Senate candidates up for re-election in states won by President Trump last year.

Meanwhile, the Republicans are salivating over the prospect of padding their majority, and at long last having a virtual veto-proof Congress.

But in the world of politics, a year is an eternity and, yes, anything can happen.

With each passing day, the Republicans may have found a secret weapon that could boost their prospects and push countless more votes in their direction.

Their secret weapon? None other than California Congresswoman Maxine Waters.

Auntie Maxine is rapidly becoming the face of the Democratic party and the darling of the left-leaning media.

Through her garbled language and firebrand rhetoric, the Honorable Mrs. Waters says the words Democrats long to hear with her constant calls for impeachment and countless unfounded conspiracies.

Knowing little of Mrs. Waters background, I took a moment to examine this political voice of the far left.

It's worth examining just who the Democrats are promoting as their unofficial spokesperson.

Yes, I was surprised the Congresswoman is a Missouri native and graduate of Vashon High School in St. Louis.

But I was not surprised to learn of her left-leaning political past.

Oh, where to start.