Congressional action puts property at risk

If you own a business, the leftists in Congress are coming after you. The only thing standing in their way is the U.S. Constitution.

Whether you own a mom-and-pop diner, an auto repair shop or shares in a multinational corporation, your property is at risk.

The Constitution's takings clause was designed to protect us from government grabbing our property without paying fairly for it. But last year, when Democrats controlled both houses of Congress, they rammed through the Inflation Reduction Act, boasting that it would enable Medicare to "negotiate" lower prices for medications for seniors.

"Negotiate" is a lie. Under the new law, government can strong-arm companies to sell their most popular medications at a price Uncle Sam dictates, or be taxed out of existence in a matter of weeks. On June 6, the pharmaceutical giant Merck sued, claiming the law violates its constitutional rights.

Amen. This lawsuit is a red flag for everyone in America who owns anything or hopes to.

The actual language of the law is breathtakingly coercive, but let's face it, most members of Congress don't bother to read bills before voting on them.

The law says that any company that refuses to sell at the government's price will be hit with a tax that starts at 186% of the drug's revenues on Day 1 and is hiked daily until it reaches a ruinous 1,900% of revenues — not just from government sales but all sales. That would mean hundreds of millions of dollars in taxes per day.

The company has no escape. Contrast this coercion with price controls in socialist-leaning European countries, where drug companies can decline to sell at the government price.

Merck explains that it "will be legally compelled to sell its most valuable products for a fraction of their value, on pain of yet more draconian penalties. This is not 'negotiation.' It is tantamount to extortion."

The law also gags the company from disclosing what Medicare officials say about price "negotiations" behind closed doors. Worse, the law requires the company to publicly call the price rammed down its throat "fair."

Is this even America? Congress limits free speech and requires companies to state things they don't believe.