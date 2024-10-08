Congress, here are two bipartisan gift ideas for our children

As the festive season approaches, with its twinkling lights and merry carols, the item topping my Christmas wish list is fiscal responsibility from Congress and the administration. If this sounds like an economist conflating policy with goodwill, remember this: In a world where holiday wishes usually lean toward "stuff" -- gadgets, games, and glittering jewels -- my wish would bring long-term prosperity, stability and cheer far beyond the fleeting joy of unwrapping presents.

Here are two small steps Congress could take to jumpstart the fiscal stability process that are uncontroversial and bipartisan (or at least they should be).

However, before I begin, I'll remind you why we shouldn't let Congress fool us into believing fiscal responsibility is impossible. In the last four years, public debt has increased by 53% thanks to the massive expansion during the Covid emergency. Huge gains are possible simply by eliminating temporary programs that were created.

As much as people enjoy the illusion of free money handed out by Uncle Sam, it's been unmasked by inflation. Would it be terrible to go back to where we were before the pandemic, when the economy and wages were growing, and most Americans liked that direction?

The first step involves curtailing emergency-spending loopholes. Emergency spending is intended for unforeseen, urgent expenditures arising from natural disasters, economic crises, or other unexpected serious situations. It's typically exempt from ordinary budgetary constraints and processes. The idea is for governments to respond quickly without the delay of standard budgetary procedures.

Unfortunately, the emergency-spending label has long been abused. Regular, predictable expenditures are often labelled as "emergencies" to bypass normal budgetary controls and scrutiny. This ability to spend without much oversight is awfully convenient for politicians and, as a result, makes emergency spending a significant driver of government debt. In a new study of the issue, Romina Bocca and Dominik Lett of the Cato Institute write: "Congress has designated $12 trillion in inflation-adjusted emergency and related cap-exempt spending over the last three decades. That's 43 percent of the current public debt without including interest costs."