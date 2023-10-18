Congress has a decision to make for cancer detection

Earlier this year, President Joe Biden announced a plan to reduce the cancer death rate by at least 50% over the next 25 years. He dubbed the initiative the "Cancer Moonshot 2.0," a nod to former President John F. Kennedy's ambitious plans to put Americans on the moon. Similar initiatives, including President Richard Nixon's "war on cancer" with the signing of The National Cancer Act in 1971, also attempted to take on the disease.

And, while progress has been made, if you ask any of the nearly 40,000 Missourians who learned this year they have cancer, the status quo is far from acceptable.

Here's what we need to do to cut the cancer rate in half. First, we need the right tools. Detecting cancer early, before it has the chance to spread, dramatically improves the chances of successful treatment and quality of life. Until very recently, though, we have only been able to screen for five types of cancer out of the more than 100 different cancers known to be out there. So, it's not surprising that the majority of cancer deaths are from malignancies for which we do not have early screening.

New technologies known as Multi-Cancer Early Detection (MCED) tests are set to change this paradigm. Doctors can now test for dozens at a time — with just a single blood draw. This isn't the stuff of science fiction; it's real and becoming available.