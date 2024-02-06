Congress drops the ball on small business rescue

The Payroll Protection Program, or the PPP, is the crown jewel of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act's attempt to rescue small businesses from effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Unfortunately, the program has been a mess in its implementation and its results. This predictable failure is likely to distort and delay our economic recovery.

Here's the idea behind the PPP: The Small Business Administration, with the help of the Treasury Department, would issue hundreds of billions of dollars in low-interest-rate loans to small businesses. In theory, all small businesses with fewer than 500 employees qualified. Also in theory, if a business used 75% or more of its loan to cover payroll costs and keep paying workers for an eight-week period after the loan was granted, that loan would be forgiven.

In practice, things didn't work out as planned. First, the application process was a mess. Lenders kept changing the terms or decided they would only lend to businesses that already had an account with them. Many small businesses were thus left looking for lenders. Then, the SBA -- an agency infamous for its terrible record helping small businesses after disasters -- rejected applicants for all sorts of reasons, including not being able to jump through the agency-made regulatory requirements.

Data also reveal that some enterprises with far more than the maximum of 500 employees -- many of them publicly traded -- got large loans approved before many others could even get access to a bank to apply. Some large firms, including Ruth's Chris Steak House and Shake Shack, returned the money, but others have dragged their feet. Companies like these usually have plenty of access to capital elsewhere, which is not always the case with small businesses. The size of the loans these big guys got would make your eyes pop, especially compared with what smaller companies in direr straits got.

Meanwhile, a fair number of self-employed workers -- who constitute 81% of all small businesses -- could not get a PPP loan because in the eyes of the federal government, they don't actually exist as businesses.

Take science-based syndicated columnist and author Amy Alkon. As she told me via email a few weeks ago, because of coronavirus, she's had a big cutback in earnings. She explained, "I need to avoid just burning through my savings until I'm living in a tent under an underpass." Yet, she hasn't been able to get a loan with PPP.