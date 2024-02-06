Congress' concerns over TikTok are right

In a remarkable display of bipartisanship, Congress went to war with the social media app TikTok last week. The House Energy and Commerce Committee grilled TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew about its independence — or lack thereof — from the Chinese Communist Party.

The five-hour hearing was contentious. Chew did his best to dodge loaded questions — about alleged spying by TikTok and its China-based parent company, ByteDance, on U.S. users. The questioning also delved into Chinese persecution of Uyghurs and whether the Chinese Communist Party could weaponize its access to massive amounts of data generated by TikTok's 150 million U.S. users.

Outside the hearing room, TikTok's lobbying efforts were somewhat more successful. TikTok "influencers" flooded the halls, the press and of course TikTok feeds with scorn about how out of touch American political leaders are.

"This is so embarrassing," one user wrote in a caption to a clip, that garnered over 10 million views. "I swear to god we need to get competent and younger people in office."

"Congress is kinda lame, TikTok-verse decides," read a Politico headline.

Maybe, for a change, Congress isn't the one being lame?

Finding a historical precedent for our rivalry with China is difficult. Pundits and politicians like to talk about a "new Cold War" but the analogy is misleading. The Soviet Union had moderate success peddling ideologically seductive ideas about politics and economics to American activists and intellectuals partly because it tried put those ideas into practice, but it didn't have much to sell us in terms of goods and services. It's not like Russian caviar, never mind Russian wheat, was a "must-have" for cool kids.

It's almost the other way around for China. Outside of some ideological backwaters, few people envy China's political system, but many like to buy or use Chinese stuff.

That's fine. And if China had a different political system, and different political ambitions, few would care about the national security issues raised by TikTok.

Its ambitions, however, are obvious. It's been less than two months since the U.S. caught China using a spy balloon for surveillance.