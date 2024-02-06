Congress can help families put food on the table with 2023 farm bill

Imagine making the impossible choice between paying rent and purchasing groceries to keep your fridge and pantry shelves full. That is the kind of difficult choice thousands of people in Southeast Missouri must make every day.

In the world's richest country, 38 million people face hunger, including 12 million children, impacting their ability to stay healthy and thrive. In Southeast Missouri, one in six individuals -- coworkers, neighbors, the classmates of our children -- live in homes where they may not know where their next meal will come from.

At a food distribution in Cape Girardeau County earlier this summer, one of the food bank's staff members spoke to a woman receiving help for the first time. She and her husband, a veteran, are both retired and have been able to get by comfortably until this year. She shared a story of going to a grocery store and being shocked by the price of the lunch meat she regularly bought. She had to tell the cashier, "I'm sorry, I can't afford this."

Hard choices by families trying to make ends meet are only getting tougher as grocery prices skyrocket.

Across the nation, families are forced to stretch already-strained budgets to pay for groceries that are 10% more expensive this year. In Missouri, the cost of food has risen 11.9%, according to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics. To stay afloat, many households are turning to Southeast Missouri Food Bank.