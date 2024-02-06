Congress bows to the pen and the phone

President Joe Biden has proved that, if nothing else, he has a pen and a phone.

According to The Economist, he signed more executive orders in his first two days than President Donald Trump signed in nearly his first two months.

And he was just getting started.

Republicans have no standing to complain about Biden’s spate of unilateral measures, given they were fine with Trump using exactly the same means. But that presidents of both parties govern this way doesn’t make it better — it makes it worse.

Some executive actions starkly usurp congressional authority, while others are firmly within the executive’s ambit. Yet the sheer amount of activity that presidents undertake on their own isn’t in keeping with the spirit of our constitutional system.

The presidency has overawed a legislative branch that is only too willing to sign over power and responsibility. Congress has been an eager participant in its own neutering.

James Madison thought the legislature would be insatiable, steadily accumulating power. Instead, it is the least self-respecting branch, led by people who identify with the interests of presidents and their own parties over and above the interests of their own institution.

This means that Congress is essentially cut out of the action on important questions of national policy.

President Barack Obama blocked the Keystone XL pipeline, Trump blessed it, and Biden blocked it again.

Obama took us into the Paris climate accord, Trump took us out, and Biden is taking us back in.

Consider what Biden did on his own the other day. He directed the Interior Department to stop new oil and gas leases on federal land and to identify steps to double renewable energy production by 2030.