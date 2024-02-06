Community rallies behind K-9 needs

I attended a terrific concert recently at our River Campus that turned into a celebration of success in that we as a community have achieved our goal to fund four dogs for our K-9 unit of the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

I will write more about the concert later in this column, but first I want to develop the thinking and process behind this fundraising effort within our great city of Cape Girardeau.

We presently are staffed with two K-9 officers within our department. They get heavily taxed at times due to the fact they cannot cover our city on all shifts. Chief Wes Blair and his staff proposed to us early this year we undertake an effort to underwrite private funding to cover the costs of four K-9 units that would enable our department to staff the dogs on all shifts. The total cost of acquiring the dogs, training them and training the officers approaches $70,000. The existing dogs are nearing retirement age and will need to be replaced in the near future.

I realized this would be a daunting task but also a tremendous opportunity. Our department, again under the leadership of chief Blair, has worked tirelessly over the past months to assimilate its officers into our community on a “friend-raising” effort. Ultimately, we thought this would be a great effort to be able to both fund-raise and friend-raise.

I (we) totally underestimated the outpouring of support we would receive from our citizens.

We immediately began receiving donations from all around the city. Our staff made presentations and we received funds both large and small from many, including a significant check from a former citizen who presently lives out of state. Most recently, we accepted a gift from the Elks Club in the amount of $15,000. Wow!