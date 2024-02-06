Common Pleas Courthouse does not need to be City Hall

In referencing the 2009 Strategic Plan for downtown Cape and the update of 2017, you find, and I quote, "a clear vision for civic leaders to guide the future of downtown Cape Girardeau, Missouri." Also quoting, "The many assets of downtown Cape Girardeau provide the foundation for achievable growth and sustained vitality, offering a bright future for the downtown and the broader Cape Girardeau community." In my opinion, it would be very beneficial to the registered voters of the city and school district to review both entities as to their goals and strategic plans for the next 10 years.
We just had a vote on a school bond issue for $12 million that included $4 million with the addition of an aquatic center on school district property. The rationale being the aquatic center would benefit the revitalization of south Cape under the proposed Purpose Built Community concept. We voted in "a landslide" to fund this bond issue without firm numbers on the cost of the pool nor the maintenance and operation per year. Remember, this is a joint venture with the city and the school district without raising our taxes on personal property. If I'm not mistaken, in the last 15 years the district has floated bonds of $40 million, $20 million and now $12 million with $4 million on hold.
Next is the vote in August to extend another tax by the city. This having included $4 million for improvements at the airport and renovations to the Common Pleas Courthouse for a new City Hall.
In addition to this issue the city plans to use money from the casino that was earmarked for the Downtown Redevelopment Fund to help renovate the 1854 courthouse.
If City Hall does move their offices to the old courthouse and because of the lack of parking they resort to satellite locations for the day-to-day routine of city business, the historical significance of the building will be lost forever. Being located below the courthouse on Spanish Street for the past 16 years, a day doesn't go by that I'm not asked about the building and its scenic view. I then get the opportunity to share the history. Why not explore the possibility of a museum of founding fathers, Native Americans, African Americans, pioneers, traders and trappers, river lore, Civil War and a story about the people who have lived and visited the city of Cape Girardeau, Missouri? The property does not need to be a City Hall.
Charles Bertrand is a resides of Cape Girardeau.