Common Pleas Courthouse does not need to be City Hall

In referencing the 2009 Strategic Plan for downtown Cape and the update of 2017, you find, and I quote, "a clear vision for civic leaders to guide the future of downtown Cape Girardeau, Missouri." Also quoting, "The many assets of downtown Cape Girardeau provide the foundation for achievable growth and sustained vitality, offering a bright future for the downtown and the broader Cape Girardeau community." In my opinion, it would be very beneficial to the registered voters of the city and school district to review both entities as to their goals and strategic plans for the next 10 years.

We just had a vote on a school bond issue for $12 million that included $4 million with the addition of an aquatic center on school district property. The rationale being the aquatic center would benefit the revitalization of south Cape under the proposed Purpose Built Community concept. We voted in "a landslide" to fund this bond issue without firm numbers on the cost of the pool nor the maintenance and operation per year. Remember, this is a joint venture with the city and the school district without raising our taxes on personal property. If I'm not mistaken, in the last 15 years the district has floated bonds of $40 million, $20 million and now $12 million with $4 million on hold.

Next is the vote in August to extend another tax by the city. This having included $4 million for improvements at the airport and renovations to the Common Pleas Courthouse for a new City Hall.