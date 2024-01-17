Combating antisemitism on campus

During a recent congressional hearing exploring how deep anti-Jewish feelings run on college campuses, the presidents of Harvard, MIT, and Pennsylvania were called on to denounce calls for genocide against the Jewish people occurring at their institutions. Appallingly, all three leaders of these elite universities failed this simple moral test. These leaders showed themselves to be morally bankrupt, and Harvard and UPenn have now moved on from their presidents in part because of their failure to protect Jewish students on campus. Replacing their leadership was clearly necessary, but make no mistake: these unacceptable actions happened because this culture has been allowed to flourish across these campuses.

Failing to condemn antisemitism isn't just morally wrong, it's also a glaring example of liberal university presidents and faculty picking and choosing what speech is protected by the First Amendment. They allow radical student groups to hold hate-filled rallies that celebrate Hamas's Oct. 7 terror attack. Yet they punish students and faculty who don't use the "correct" pronouns, and refuse to host events featuring conservative speakers.

Fortunately, Congress has a powerful tool to help hold these institutions accountable for helping to fuel antisemitism: going after their taxpayer-funded benefits. As chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, which has jurisdiction over the tax code, I've launched an investigation to determine whether elite universities like Harvard, Penn, MIT, and Cornell should continue to benefit from lucrative tax advantages -- including on their multibillion-dollar endowments.

On Jan. 10, I sent a letter to leaders at Harvard, UPenn, Cornell, and MIT warning that their refusal to condemn Hamas's terror attacks on Israel and subsequent failure to protect Jewish students on their campuses calls into question their tax-exempt status. Most universities are exempt from federal income taxes because they are classified as providing a public good. But as we've seen, universities have become breeding grounds for antisemitism, where professors teach their students to blame Israel for the Oct. 7 terror attack and even participate in disturbing rallies celebrating that dark day in history.