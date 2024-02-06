Column: Salute to veterans — Females in the military — sisters in arms

Our Veterans Day section this year has, by design, a female perspective to it.

Women make up about one-fifth of the armed forces, and they are integral to the success of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard.

Over the course of my nine years in the Army National Guard, I served alongside a host of women who performed their jobs with every bit of selfless service, courage and leadership as their brothers in arms.

Not a good start

Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, 2003-2004.

Lt. Col. Pamela Vines and I had something of a rocky start.

The colonel was the commander of the public affairs staff for Joint Task Force Guantanamo, and she was going to continue as commander when our unit arrived in late summer 2003. Back then — and I figure to this day — the folks in charge of the task force were, let's say, suspicious of media folks. And that went double for media folks who didn't praise everything about the mission at GTMO. I fell into that category, as a commentary writer for an Arkansas newspaper.

Unbeknownst to me, in advance of our unit arriving at GTMO, the colonel had the public affairs unit on the ground create profiles of at least some of us incoming folks.

I was one of the people she wanted to know more about.

Turns out, she wondered if I might be a security risk, someone who might tell my media contacts what was or was not going on within the walls of that Caribbean prison.

The morning after we arrived at GTMO, we were to meet our new commander. As it happened, I was sitting a few feet from her and our unit commander for the introduction.

She leaned over to him and whispered, "Which one's Fahr?"

The major grinned and pointed at me.

Over time, I earned the colonel's trust, and we've been friends since.

She was a great leader and represented our task force as well as anyone could. Always calm, encouraging, a true professional. She cared about her people and listened to us. Admirable.

She went on to serve in Washington and has had a great career, military and otherwise.

Another GTMO story ...

That deployment was my first overseas, and as Thanksgiving approached, I was kinda missing home.