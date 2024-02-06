In Latin, Missouri's state motto declares: "Salus Populi Suprema Lex Esto." That means: "The Good of the People Shall Be The Supreme Law."

The MOScholars program in the State Treasurer's Office not only fulfills that special Missouri creed -- it fills a real need to help students be their best by providing families with more education options.

MOScholars was created through a 2021 state law that allows creation of not-for-profit Educational Assistance Organizations. Called EAOs, these not-for-profits offer student scholarships, with priority given to lower-income families and kids with particular educational needs and challenges who have what the law calls Individual Education Plans.

EAOs pay for scholarships by receiving donations from individuals and businesses. Donors may receive a state tax credit for their monetary contributions. Tax credits are capped at half of a person or company's state tax obligation.

During my 10 months as Missouri state treasurer, my office has promoted MOScholars, which I inherited after its approval by the General Assembly and its enactment into law by Gov. Mike Parson.

But there is much to be done with this program, which is still in its infancy. I was not state treasurer when it was debated and enacted, and today, as I do not have a vote in the legislature, I can only strongly recommend improvements to our lawmakers:

REACH MORE AREAS: I recommend the legislature broaden the geographic reach of the program, so more students and their families may benefit.