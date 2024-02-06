In Latin, Missouri's state motto declares: "Salus Populi Suprema Lex Esto." That means: "The Good of the People Shall Be The Supreme Law."
The MOScholars program in the State Treasurer's Office not only fulfills that special Missouri creed -- it fills a real need to help students be their best by providing families with more education options.
MOScholars was created through a 2021 state law that allows creation of not-for-profit Educational Assistance Organizations. Called EAOs, these not-for-profits offer student scholarships, with priority given to lower-income families and kids with particular educational needs and challenges who have what the law calls Individual Education Plans.
EAOs pay for scholarships by receiving donations from individuals and businesses. Donors may receive a state tax credit for their monetary contributions. Tax credits are capped at half of a person or company's state tax obligation.
During my 10 months as Missouri state treasurer, my office has promoted MOScholars, which I inherited after its approval by the General Assembly and its enactment into law by Gov. Mike Parson.
But there is much to be done with this program, which is still in its infancy. I was not state treasurer when it was debated and enacted, and today, as I do not have a vote in the legislature, I can only strongly recommend improvements to our lawmakers:
REACH MORE AREAS: I recommend the legislature broaden the geographic reach of the program, so more students and their families may benefit.
Right now, it's limited to a few larger charter counties and cities with populations larger than 30,000 residents. But this means students in many areas of the state who attend schools in cities where children can qualify do not, because they live outside of city limits. For example, students living in Cape Girardeau may participate, but students living nearby in Jackson, Delta, Old Appleton and Gordonville are prohibited.
It is important to note the law protects a MOScholars student's resident public school district from having its state funding reduced when the student attends a school outside of the district.
Ultimately, I think all Missouri kids and their families should be able to consider the MoScholars option, whether they live in Ladue or in Laddonia, or in St. Louis City or in Sikeston.
DROP WASTEFUL REQUIREMENTS: Currently, MOScholars requires specific tests for those with special educational needs to qualify for the program. But some children have already had private assessments by professionals rather than the specific tests required to confirm a diagnosis for conditions like dyslexia. Parents should not have to waste time, and tax dollars should not be wasted for tests to reconfirm a diagnosis. This will allow the program to help more children.
INCREASE AWARENESS: We must increase awareness of MOScholars among prospective donors to help financially support the program to provide scholarships.
I am actively spreading the word that donors to Educational Assistance Organizations may receive a state tax credit for their monetary donation toward these programs, an additional incentive for support of young people who are Missouri's future. And I recommend to the legislature permitting amounts that are un-used toward the annual cap to roll over to the next year, to allow MOScholars to do more good for more students.
Education changed my life. So I am never satisfied when we have students to educate and families who need programs like MOScholars to provide the best educational opportunities for their children. Missouri's future depends on helping our young people reach their God-given potential, and I am committed to them and to their families in achieving success.
Vivek Malek is Missouri state treasurer. If families would like to learn more about the nationally innovative MOScholars program, please visit moscholars.com.
