We put their "science" under a microscope, and it spoke for itself.

I've said from day one as Attorney General that I will fight to ensure that Missouri is the safest state in the nation for children. This week, we took a huge step in that direction.

Missouri is the first state to successfully defend at the trial court a law barring gender mutilation for children. Last week, my legal team put a spotlight on the lack of evidence supporting gender transition interventions for minors. We cross-examined the so-called experts, and invited victims of the transgender enterprise to share their stories. Because of that, the Save Adolescents from Experimentation (SAFE) Act passed by the legislature took effect on Monday. Our litigation strategy demonstrates that states can win in court on this issue.

Missourians have asked why I launched an investigation into a St. Louis pediatric transgender clinic after a whistleblower came forward. They've wondered why I issued an emergency regulation restricting the prescription of puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgery to minors. They've inquired as to why I fought so hard in court to uphold the legislature's ban on these procedures for minors. It's simple: the science does not support irreversible, life-altering treatment for children with gender dysphoria.

For months, activists have insisted that these interventions are well-established scientifically, and too many journalists have accepted that assertion without question, but last week, a Missouri court disagreed.

Once under oath, the plaintiffs' experts were forced to concede at trial that Sweden, Finland, Norway, and the United Kingdom have restricted these interventions because of concerns about their safety. Finland's national health care council called these interventions onminors "an experimental practice" that is not "evidence-based." Sweden's National Board of Health and Welfare declared that these interventions suffer from a "lack of reliable scientific evidence" and that "the risks" from these procedures "currently outweigh the possible benefits."

Even the sources cited by activist groups do not support their own arguments. At trial, plaintiffs were forced to concede that every one of the Endocrine Society's recommendations with respect to treating adolescents with puberty blockers or cross-sex hormones is based on data that the Endocrine Society admitted is "low" quality or "very low" quality. And they were forced to concede that the studies they cite in their favor were dismissed as "very low" certainty studies with a high risk of bias by independent researchers in the United Kingdom.

Even at trial, one of the plaintiff's so-called experts was forced to admit that she recently wrote a grant application admitting there is "scant evidence-base currently guiding the clinical care of TGD [transgender] youth."