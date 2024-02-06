As another month of the Acts of Kindness program comes to a close, it continues to amaze me how wonderful this place is that we all call home.

The Southeast Missourian developed this program in order to shine a light on the good in our community and give individuals a platform to share stories of kindness.

We look forward to reading your stories as they come in and take great pride in sharing them to hopefully amplify the good deeds.

Here are some of June's highlights:

One of the most touching stories we read this past month comes from reader Kori Gammons Demyan who witnessed something truly heartwarming.

Outside of the Jackson Walmart, Gammons Demyan saw an officer with the Jackson Police Department speaking with a man who appeared to be homeless.

"I thought this guy was in trouble," she said, "but after further observation, I realized the officer was just having a fun [and] laughable conversation with him!"

As she was pulling out of her parking space, Gammons Demyan saw another Jackson police officer emerge from Walmart carrying a bag of groceries. The officer handed the bag, plus some money, to the man in need.

She added, "It's so nice to see Acts of Kindness like this!"

I reached out to Officer Cord Cooper, one of the law enforcement officials on scene during this encounter. What started as a check-the-welfare call ended with a true act of service by Cooper and another officer.

They originally made contact with the man at a gas station in Jackson. He was walking around in his socks.

The man had some money and was carrying around clothes and other items under his arm. The officers gave the man a ride to Walmart, where Cooper took the man's money inside to get him a pair of shoes while his partner secured the man's property in some bags.

"When we deal with the public, a lot of times it is on someone's worst day of their life or something serious has happened, for the most part," Cooper said. "We like to take opportunities to be humble. We're all human, and any opportunity that presents itself we try to help an individual out, whether it's a cheap meal at McDonalds or a pair of shoes to get them by. We like to make contact with people and do a small act that positively impacts not only their day but ours, too. Protecting and serving -- we try to do both aspects here in Jackson."