As another month of the Acts of Kindness program comes to a close, it continues to amaze me how wonderful this place is that we all call home.
The Southeast Missourian developed this program in order to shine a light on the good in our community and give individuals a platform to share stories of kindness.
We look forward to reading your stories as they come in and take great pride in sharing them to hopefully amplify the good deeds.
Here are some of June's highlights:
One of the most touching stories we read this past month comes from reader Kori Gammons Demyan who witnessed something truly heartwarming.
Outside of the Jackson Walmart, Gammons Demyan saw an officer with the Jackson Police Department speaking with a man who appeared to be homeless.
"I thought this guy was in trouble," she said, "but after further observation, I realized the officer was just having a fun [and] laughable conversation with him!"
As she was pulling out of her parking space, Gammons Demyan saw another Jackson police officer emerge from Walmart carrying a bag of groceries. The officer handed the bag, plus some money, to the man in need.
She added, "It's so nice to see Acts of Kindness like this!"
I reached out to Officer Cord Cooper, one of the law enforcement officials on scene during this encounter. What started as a check-the-welfare call ended with a true act of service by Cooper and another officer.
They originally made contact with the man at a gas station in Jackson. He was walking around in his socks.
The man had some money and was carrying around clothes and other items under his arm. The officers gave the man a ride to Walmart, where Cooper took the man's money inside to get him a pair of shoes while his partner secured the man's property in some bags.
"When we deal with the public, a lot of times it is on someone's worst day of their life or something serious has happened, for the most part," Cooper said. "We like to take opportunities to be humble. We're all human, and any opportunity that presents itself we try to help an individual out, whether it's a cheap meal at McDonalds or a pair of shoes to get them by. We like to make contact with people and do a small act that positively impacts not only their day but ours, too. Protecting and serving -- we try to do both aspects here in Jackson."
Another person shared a story about her sweet mother, Susan Bush, who was walking in the Jackson Park and found a very nice wristwatch.
"While some may see this as their lucky day, my mom felt is was the right thing to do to attempt to find the watch's owner."
Bush took to Facebook in attempt to find the rightful owner. The watch was found near the Rock Garden in Jackson Park and has still not been claimed.
The reader said, "If you or anyone you know is looking for this watch, my mom is keeping it safe! You can find her on Facebook at Susan Evans Bush -- message her a description of the watch and she will make sure it is returned to you!"
One reader wrote in anonymously to share an experience with Jane Butler and her famous chicken and dumplings in what was described as "the ultimate act of kindness."
Butler's chicken and dumplings have comforted many people who have suffered illness, trauma and deaths in their family. This reader was a recent recipient because of a death in her family.
"Believe me, they're delicious," the reader shared. "Her dumplings are a big hug and comfort to anyone suffering or going through hard times."
Butler is a cancer survivor herself, and knows what it is like to go through hardships. Although her dumplings were put on hold a few times due to her own challenges, once she had recovered she was right back in the kitchen.
These dumplings have become so famous that Butler is now drawing names out of a red solo cup to treat people with a comforting bowl of chicken and dumplings.
Thank you, Mrs. Butler. Our community is so blessed to have someone as caring and helpful as you!
