Colorblindness is America's most transgressive idea

Writer Coleman Hughes went on "The View" and was greeted almost as though he had shown up wearing a white hood.

Hughes, a soft-spoken black intellectual who is a political independent, was talking about his new book, "The End of Race Politics: Arguments for a Colorblind America."

Once upon a time, colorblindness was an uncontroversial idea. It was considered a core American ideal and worth aspiring to, even if we were failing to live up to it. In recent decades, though, it has run into a buzz-saw of opposition. It clashes with the Left's near-theological commitment to racial preferences, especially on college campuses, and with fashionable new forms of left-wing racialism.

So it is naive, out-of-date and, worse, even a tool of oppression used by sneaky racists to hide their malignant designs in lofty rhetoric.

This was the attitude of co-host Sunny Hostin when Hughes showed up on set. She declared that colorblindness has been "co-opted" by conservatives, and that the widely respected Hughes is a "charlatan." For the offense, mind you, of arguing that people should be treated equally regardless of their race.

Thoughtless even by the standards of a panelist of "The View," Hostin was easily outmatched by Hughes, who pushed back without getting flustered or raising his voice. He even won occasional applause from the studio audience for ideas that still, despite all that has been done to belittle them, have strong common-sense appeal in America.

As Coleman notes in his book, a devotion to colorblindness runs through some of the most honored writers and activists in American history, the likes of Frederick Douglass, Wendell Phillips, Zora Neale Hurston, A. Philip Randolph, Bayard Rustin and, of course, Martin Luther King Jr.