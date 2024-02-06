College kids flunk their morals test

It turns out that some of our smartest college kids aren't just stupid about things like microaggressions and gender pronouns.

The reaction on many campuses to the slaughter of innocent Israelis by Hamas terrorists last week showed that many students are just as a stupid about Israel and the rest of the world.

It was shocking -- and sad -- to see American college students marching around, openly rooting for Palestine and celebrating Hamas' "victory" over Israel.

It proved how deeply and dangerously our country's higher education system has been poisoned by the ideology of people who hate us and our values.

At Harvard this week more than 30 student groups said publicly that "the only one to blame" for the massacre of 1,200 Israeli men, women and children was "the apartheid regime" of Israel -- not the Hamas savages who raped and killed women and shot, burned and decapitated babies.

At other supposedly elite schools like Stanford, students were painting pro-Palestine signs on buildings and posting "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" on Instagram.

The political and moral ignorance of our pro-Hamas students is really not that surprising.

It is the product of decades of indoctrination by left-wing college professors and administrators who hate America, hate Jews and equate the state of Israel with Nazi Germany.

It's why many students believe that a terrorist deliberately killing an Israeli child with a gun is morally the same as a Palestinian child dying because an Israeli jet dropped a bomb on a Hamas rocket depot in Gaza.

Our morally deranged class of college students is our own fault.

We are the only country that allows its enemies to move here, live here and plant their own flag here.

Unfortunately, after fifty years, our niceness and generosity has resulted in our ideological enemies being able to infiltrate our education systems and poison many of our youths against us.