Cold War redux

As this column is being written, national security advisor John Bolton is in Moscow discussing with Russian officials the statement by President Trump that the United States will be withdrawing from the nuclear treaties limiting medium range nuclear weapons. When President Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev signed the Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces Treaty it became the sign the Cold War was over.

U.S. intelligence agencies claim Russian development has continued of cruise type missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads. The geography of Europe is such that an intermediate missile fired from western Russia can easily target any city or military facility in western Europe. In an article by Lucian Kim claims that on NPR.com, Vladimir Prolov, a foreign policy analyst in Moscow reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin has wanted to end this treaty so Russia can openly arm itself with Intermediate Nuclear Weapons. However, Putin wanted the U.S. to be the one to cancel the treaty instead of Russia.

The threat of U.S. nuclear missiles and missile defenses in Poland is a threat which gives the U.S. and NATO a major advantage that is currently lacking. The same article by NPR claims the U.S. has fallen into a trap which makes the U.S. the aggressor in the nuclear arms race while removing the limitations on Russian nuclear expansion.