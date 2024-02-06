All sections
OpinionJune 6, 2017

Clinton's covfefe

When Hillary Clinton lost the presidency, I was relieved the nation was spared the leftist agenda she would have implemented. It never dawned on me that almost as painful would be her incessant complaining and finger-pointing about why she lost. Have we ever seen anything like it?...

Adrienne Ross avatar
Adrienne Ross

When Hillary Clinton lost the presidency, I was relieved the nation was spared the leftist agenda she would have implemented. It never dawned on me that almost as painful would be her incessant complaining and finger-pointing about why she lost. Have we ever seen anything like it?

Many people have lost many races at many different levels. I'm just not sure we've ever seen such public bellyaching about it. Usually, someone loses and graciously takes responsibility for it and moves on -- at least in public. Clinton, however, has opted to blame the media, James Comey, the DNC, Donald Trump, deplorables, sexism, fake news and, of course, Russia. I'm sure I'm leaving something and someone out, so let's just say there's nothing and no one she has either not blamed or will not eventually blame as she goes down her list. This means she'll eventually get to herselfÂ…right? Yes, I know she said she takes responsibility, but taking responsibility doesn't look like the picture she's painting.

As a coach, I embraced the philosophy that I should give my players the credit for every win and I should take the blame for every loss. Mrs. Clinton, I imagine, would have taken credit had she won, but she hasn't quite figured out how to handle her loss.

Her inability to do so with grace is not something we see a lot. It doesn't even seem normal. No matter how the loser really feels, losing gracefully is a respected -- expected -- art. Giving your opponent credit for a well-fought battle is what you do. Pointing out your own weaknesses is fitting. And you get brownie points for self-deprecation. You just don't generally see what Clinton is exhibiting. Perhaps that's because we've never seen anyone who felt so entitled before. In her mind, she deserved to win, and she thought she had it in the bag. That makes the loss that much more painful, I suppose. So seven months after Election Day, she still has not come to terms with the reality -- that she lost to a reality show star, a non-politician, a politically incorrect persona non grata, that she was outright rejected by the American people via the Electoral College. The very thought of it must not only haunt her days, but worse, keep her up nights.

Her blame-game has earned her boos from both sides of the aisle because folks are just fed up. Even friends expect you to own up to your downfalls, and when you start throwing friends under the bus to excuse your bust, they run out of patience.

I can't help but wonder, though, if she actually believes what she's saying or if she's just trying to save face. Does she really not realize she was not a likable candidate, that people didn't trust her and that she represented the old guard, to boot? Did she think that simply not being Trump would do the trick and being a woman would win the day? Could she really have underestimated we the American people that much? It seems unlikely, but I suppose anything is possible with a Clinton. I'm not so sure what would have been worse: her winning the presidency in November or her constant complaining now because she did not win.

I hope Hillary Clinton gets a grip on reality soon, though I acknowledge she may need a little help getting there. Might I suggest a helping of fresh, hot, creamy covfefe? I hear it works wonders in the midnight hours.

n

Save the Date: From 5 to 7 p.m. July 14, I am having a book sale/signing at Barnes & Noble in Cape Girardeau. My two newest books are the inspirational "Push Your Way to Purpose: How to Get from Where You Are to Where You're Meant to Be" and the hilarious "#AuntAlma Unleashed: Old, Bold, and Out of Control." Please mark your calendars now. I can't wait to meet you there!

Adrienne Ross is an author, editor, columnist, speaker, and former teacher and coach. She is also a Southeast Missourian editorial board member and owner of Adrienne Ross Communications. Contact her at aross@semissourian.com.

Column
