Climate change hoax started 30 years ago

I admit I yearn for a simpler time when the headlines did not include immigrant cages and Russian collusion and pee pee dossiers. A time when the First Lady's jacket was unimportant and the term Nazi was relegated to the history books.

I say bring back the debate on climate change.

You remember climate change -- that man-made rape of the environment that threatened all of civilization. The total ruination of Mother Earth that could only be solved by changing light bulbs and imposing regulations to counter the rising tides.

Whatever happened to climate change?

Glad you asked.

It was 30 years ago this week that the first dire predictions were made on the impending doom to civilization that morphed from global warming to climate change.

NASA scientist James Hansen appeared before the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources on June 23, 1988, and painted a dismal portrait of the catastrophe that was right around the corner.

That testimony spawned a madcap dash to save the planet from a doomsday scenario the likes of which we've never seen.

The problem is Hansen had it all wrong.

His wild predictions garnered attention and agreement from a host of international "experts."

But alas, temperatures haven't risen near the levels predicted.

But there's more.

The scientific community predicted massive rising sea levels which never materialized.