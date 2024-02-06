Cleaning out Joe Biden's dirty garage

Don't worry, America.

Big Media will never let Joe Biden get away with illegally taking classified documents from the White House in 2016 and stashing them at his office and in his garage next to his Corvette.

The ace reporters at liberal places like the New York Times, CNN and NBC are already digging deep into the facts of Biden's mishandling of classified documents.

Soon the Big Media will be telling us exactly what classified documents Biden illegally took home, where he's been keeping them for more than six years, what he used them for and if it is true that he did not really know he had them.

And it won't be long until we'll know the truth about why the batch of unsecured classified documents that was discovered by the White House at the Penn Biden Center think-tank before the midterms were not revealed to the public until this week.

Of course, in the real world, we know none of this good journalism by the Big Media will happen.

Not in 2023 America, anyway, where the liberal mainstream media's most reliable standard is the double one.

Biden will never get the same rough treatment the liberal media gave ex-President Trump when it was learned Trump had been keeping classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

The liberal media's star reporters and pundits still don't know squat about the Biden case -- let's call it "Garage-gate."

But already they are trying to say that Biden's possession of unspecified classified material pertaining to Ukraine, Iran and the UK is not as serious or sleazy or scary as what Trump had.

Parroting the Democrats, the liberal media argue that Trump had many more documents -- as if it's the number that counts.

And they claim Trump deserved to have his home invaded and searched by the FBI because he and his lawyers were not cooperating with the archivists who wanted the classified stuff returned.