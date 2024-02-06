Clean Missouri is a wolf in sheep's clothing

Clean Missouri will be on the Nov. 6 ballot as Amendment 1. With a name like that you would think it would be a bipartisan bill with pure intentions. But, what we have is a Wolf in Sheep's clothing.

Clean Missouri is being promoted as ethics reform and includes changes to the state's laws relating to lobbyists and campaign contribution limits. This part of Amendment 1 I agree with. However, it's what is in the weeds that has to be spotlighted.

Amendment 1 is a drastic change to the process of redistricting Missouri's legislative districts. Clean Missouri would give the state auditor, the only Democrat statewide officeholder in Jefferson City, the authority to appoint a demographer to redraw Missouri's Legislative Districts. Why not our Secretary of State in charge of elections? We currently have a bipartisan committee and a process that keeps political elites from controlling how are districts are drawn. Clean Missouri would write partisan gerrymandering into our state constitution.