Class is in Sessions

What in the world is going on? That's not a new question in the President Trump era. People were asking that throughout his presidential campaign and many more times since his inauguration, but it certainly is a more pressing question now that he has chosen to use social media to berate Attorney General Jeff Sessions. So what is going on?

Trump is "disappointed" in Sessions, according to newly appointed press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Sessions' decision to recuse himself from the Russia investigation is still eating at the president, who said he would not have appointed him had he known he would recuse himself. Some pundits have said the president is right to be disappointed, while others have sided with Sessions. I don't know which faction is correct, but I do know the president's method of dealing with his disappointment is concerning. I support our president's decisions when warranted, but I won't support what isn't supportable. I, respectfully, call it like I see it.

This is what I see: Trump has taken repeatedly to Twitter to berate Sessions, who is well-respected, has served the nation honorably and, perhaps more important in this situation, has been loyal to Trump from Day One. What he saw was a serious future president when most only saw a real estate mogul/reality show star they could not take seriously.

Finding himself the victim of the president's "disappointment" and public flogging cannot be easy for Sessions. Trump has also not been shy about answering reporters' questions about his attorney general, making it clear he's not feeling the love. But Sessions has handled it with uncommon class and self-restraint.

Some tweets from the president:

"So many people are asking why isn't the A.G. or Special Council looking at the many Hillary Clinton or Comey crimes. 33,000 e-mails deleted?"

"So why aren't the Committees and investigators, and of course our beleaguered A.G., looking into Crooked Hillarys crimes & Russia relations?"

"Attorney General Jeff Sessions has taken a VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes (where are E-mails & DNC server) & Intel leakers!"