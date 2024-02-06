Class is in Sessions

What in the world is going on? That's not a new question in the President Trump era. People were asking that throughout his presidential campaign and many more times since his inauguration, but it certainly is a more pressing question now that he has chosen to use social media to berate Attorney General Jeff Sessions. So what is going on?
Trump is "disappointed" in Sessions, according to newly appointed press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Sessions' decision to recuse himself from the Russia investigation is still eating at the president, who said he would not have appointed him had he known he would recuse himself. Some pundits have said the president is right to be disappointed, while others have sided with Sessions. I don't know which faction is correct, but I do know the president's method of dealing with his disappointment is concerning. I support our president's decisions when warranted, but I won't support what isn't supportable. I, respectfully, call it like I see it.
This is what I see: Trump has taken repeatedly to Twitter to berate Sessions, who is well-respected, has served the nation honorably and, perhaps more important in this situation, has been loyal to Trump from Day One. What he saw was a serious future president when most only saw a real estate mogul/reality show star they could not take seriously.
Finding himself the victim of the president's "disappointment" and public flogging cannot be easy for Sessions. Trump has also not been shy about answering reporters' questions about his attorney general, making it clear he's not feeling the love. But Sessions has handled it with uncommon class and self-restraint.
Some tweets from the president:
"So many people are asking why isn't the A.G. or Special Council looking at the many Hillary Clinton or Comey crimes. 33,000 e-mails deleted?"
"So why aren't the Committees and investigators, and of course our beleaguered A.G., looking into Crooked Hillarys crimes & Russia relations?"
"Attorney General Jeff Sessions has taken a VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes (where are E-mails & DNC server) & Intel leakers!"
"Why didn't A.G. Sessions replace Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, a Comey friend who was in charge of Clinton investigation but gotÂ….big dollars ($700,000) for his wife's political run from Hillary Clinton and her representatives. Drain the Swamp!"
Never mind that Trump himself said after getting elected that he wasn't interested in pursuing a new criminal investigation against Clinton. Let's even grant that some of his tirades are legitimate. But why Twitter? What an odd method of handling a beef -- and from one who, though known for shooting from the hip, understands the importance of keeping things under wraps. Surely, he recognizes the truth in what Col. Allen West said: "You don't go out and throw people under the bus. He's supposed to be building a team, and right now, the most disruptive agent out there disrupting and causing dysfunction on his team seems to be himself right now with all of these incessant tweets."
West added, "If you have an issue with the attorney general, you bring him in behind closed doors, and you try to get on the same sheet of music. But right now, what you're doing is you're undermining his ability and his authority to carry out what is supposed to be the number one, the chief law enforcement officer in the United States of America."
Your momma put it this way: "Don't air your dirty laundry in public." And she would beat your behind if she found out you did.
If Trump is so upset -- or disappointed or whatever term fits -- why the public humiliation? Why not just fire him? Is he trying to force Sessions to quit instead, and if so, why? I must admit I wonder if there is more than meets the eye. Might something be going on behind the scenes between Trump and Sessions, something to which the public is not privy?
The mystery remains, but one thing is clear: Sessions is showing more class than most of us would.
Except for an interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson, he has remained silent, whereas by now, most of us would have proclaimed, "You can take this job and shove it! I didn't sign up for this abuse." Instead, the attorney general, while admitting the president's criticism has been "kind of hurtful," said he will continue to serve "as long as that is appropriate," confirmed his "love [for his] job" and spoken well of Trump's leadership.
I don't know what's going on in President Trump's head, but it's going to take more than Twitter to make Sessions turn tail and run. He appears to be staying put. Would you?
Adrienne Ross is owner of Adrienne Ross Communications and a former Southeast Missourian editorial board member. Contact her at aross@semissourian.com.
