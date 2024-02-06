All sections
OpinionMarch 12, 2019
Clarification regarding housing assistance story
In response to the recent article, "Loss of grant closes door on housing assistance program," I would like to share additional information and clarification, providing important context to the issue. For nearly two decades, Community Caring Council (CCC) has successfully facilitated its Permanent Supportive Housing program funded by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), a highly competitive application process, and part of a collaborative application with the Missouri Housing Development Commission (MHDC) which serves as the Collaborative Applicant for the Missouri Balance of State CoC representing 101 counties.. ...
The volunteer-led Missouri Balance of State CoC Board, on which I serve representing our region -- establishes the process for applying, reviewing and prioritizing project applications for funding in the annual HUD grant competition. The Southeast Missourian article inaccurately states that MHDC allocates these federal funds. That is not the case. These federal funds are allocated by HUD.

Despite recommendation for funding by MHDC, the decision to not renew our application this year was made by HUD, responsible for final funding allocations. While we may not fully understand the reason for HUD's decision at this time, we will make every effort to learn and understand what we can do to improve our potential for future funding opportunities.

The article also informs its readers that "MHDC funded two new programs in Missouri in the latest funding cycle, which reduced the amount of grant money allocated for housing assistance programs like that of the Community Caring Council." This is not accurate. The decision to fund these new projects were made by HUD.

It is important to note that MHDC has been a strong partner for CCC for many years, having provided funding through Missouri Housing Trust Fund, Housing First, and Missouri Housing Innovation Program over the years. In fact, our funding from MHDC increased $272,673 from last year (FY18) to this year (FY19), to help CCC provide much needed housing support in our community.

Melissa Stickel is the executive director Community Caring Council.

