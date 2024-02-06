President Joe Biden stirred up controversy during the last presidential campaign, when, in an interview with a Black radio host, he said, "If you have a problem figuring out if you're for me or Trump, you ain't Black."

Biden got pushback on this, but he captured a pretty common view among liberals.

That is, that liberalism is genetically emblazoned in Black DNA.

They see Blacks who are not liberal as not normal, not really Black.

As a Black woman and a conservative for many years, I can testify to the prevalence of this view.

Now the liberal media is getting into a new version of this. Same story, but slightly different version.

The big scoop is that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has hired as one of his clerks a young woman who has been accused of racism.

Crystal Clanton, a magna cum laude graduate of Antonin Scalia Law School at George Mason University, most recently a clerk for highly respected conservative Judge William Pryor on the 11th circuit federal court of appeals, was just hired by Thomas. Clanton, according to liberal accusers, posted remarks, back in 2015, while working at Turning Point USA, saying "I hate Black people" with some profanity accompanying the statement.

Far left journalists, such as Ruth Marcus of The Washington Post, and Jane Mayer of The New Yorker, have been on the story for years — Mayer first reporting about it in 2017.

This despite no definitive evidence that the racist post was the work of Clanton.

Now that Thomas has hired Clanton, liberals have shifted into high gear.

With all the supposed concerns of the left about racism, none seem troubled or confused by the allegation that a Black judge — no less the most prominent Black jurist in the nation — would hire a racist.

How does that compute?

The answer is that in liberal eyes, Black conservatives "ain't Black."

Certainly, a Black conservative as sophisticated as Thomas could in no way be Black.