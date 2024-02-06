Clarence Thomas is better than his critics

Clarence Thomas is, by far, our most abused Supreme Court justice.

His confirmation hearings in 1991 were, as he memorably put it, a high-tech lynching. Once on the Court, he was allegedly incapable of thinking for himself and was Antonin Scalia's "lawn jockey," as Emerge magazine shamefully put it. He rarely participated in oral arguments, supposedly because, in the words of an attorney at the Georgetown Law Center, he "either does not care about the cases or can't compete intellectually with his colleagues."

Your sensitivity meter doesn't have to be in overdrive to detect the racial condescension in these depictions of Thomas. Fair-minded legal analysts long ago abandoned this slighting view and have acknowledged the originality, consistency and influence of Thomas's work. But here come the media and the Democrats to tell us that his intellectually courageous jurisprudence is all about serving the narrow interests of his political activist wife, Ginni.

In the aftermath of the 2020 election, she sent hair-on-fire texts to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows urging him to fight what she believed was a stolen election. This proves, we are told, that Clarence Thomas' work on the Court is corrupt, and he either has to recuse himself from election- or Jan. 6-related cases or be impeached.

The recusal argument is absurd. Ginni Thomas wasn't party to any election-related litigation. She didn't write an amicus brief in any of the litigation. She didn't even give Meadows any legal advice, besides to keep Sidney Powell front and center (a bad idea that wasn't acted on).

Ultimately, Ginni Thomas didn't have any more or any less interest in election-related litigation than any other Republican who believed Trump's claims of fraud, and there were countless millions of them.