Clarence and Ginni Thomas, American patriots

Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas is once again in the crosshairs of liberals.

This has been going on since his confirmation hearings in 1991, when President George H.W. Bush had the temerity to nominate a Black conservative to take the Supreme Court seat of Thurgood Marshall.

Thomas' confirmation hearings provided a laboratory showing how low liberals are willing to go to try to discredit a conservative, even more so one who is Black.

Now liberal journalists are having their most recent field day because it happens that Thomas' wife, Ginni, is a conservative like him, is an American patriot like him, and is personally invested, like her husband, in safeguarding our Constitution's integrity, written, as its drafters wrote in its preamble, "to secure the blessings of liberty."

Clarence Thomas does it as the court's longest-sitting justice and perhaps its most principled and consistent conservative. Ginni Thomas does it as a conservative activist, involved with a number of conservative organizations in Washington.

For years, liberals attempted to diminish Thomas as a lackey of the late justice Antonin Scalia. Now, as Thomas shines as the court's leading conservative voice, they want to diminish him as a lackey of his wife.

The sparks were fanned, hoping to create a forest fire, about alleged conflicts of interest in a New Yorker article by liberal muckraker Jane Mayer, who has made a career of hatchet-job journalism aimed at conservatives.

Mayer's article leads with her concern about politics finding their way into the Supreme Court, as evidenced by "a recent Gallup poll" showing "the Supreme Court has its lowest public-approval rating in history."

That poll, from last September, shows the court's approval rating at 40%, down from 62% in 2001.

But equally germane, and of course of less interest to Mayer, is Gallup polling from the same date showing Americans' trust in media standing at 36%, the second lowest on record.