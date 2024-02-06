'Civil War' porn

As President Joe Biden's polls stagnate and the midterms approach, we are now serially treated to yet another progressive melodrama about the dangers of a supposed impending radical right-wing violent takeover.

This time the alleged threat is a Neanderthal desire for a "civil war."

The FBI raid on former President Donald Trump's Florida home, the dubious rationale for such a historic swoop, and the popular pushback at the FBI and Department of Justice from roughly half the country have further fueled these giddy "civil war" conjectures.

Recently "presidential historian" Michael Beschloss speculated about the parameters of such an envisioned civil war.

Beschloss is an ironic source. Just days earlier, he had tweeted references to the executions of Julius and Ethel Rosenberg, who passed U.S. nuclear secrets to the Soviet Union in the 1950s, in connection with the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago.

That was a lunatic insinuation that Trump might justly suffer the same lethal fate due to his supposed mishandling of "nuclear secrets." Unhinged former CIA Director Michael Hayden picked up on Beschloss death-penalty prompt, adding that it "sounds about right."

Hayden had gained recent notoriety for comparing Trump's continuance of the Obama Administration's border detention facilities to Hitler's death camps. And he had assured the public that Hunter Biden's lost and incriminating laptop was likely "Russian disinformation."

So, like the earlier "Russian collusion" hoax, and the Jan. 6 "insurrection," the supposed right-wing inspired civil war is the latest shrill warning from the Left about how "democracy dies in darkness" and the impending end of progressive control of Congress in a few months.

On cue, Hollywood now joins the civil war bandwagon. It has issued a few bad, grade-C movies. They focus on deranged white "insurrectionists" who seek to take over the United States in hopes of driving out or killing off various "marginalized" peoples.

Pentagon grandees promise to learn about "white rage" in the military and to root it out. But never do they offer any hard data to suggest white males express any greater degree of racial or ethnic chauvinism than any other demographic.

When we do hear of an insurrectionary plan -- to kidnap the Michigan governor -- we discover a concocted mess. Twelve FBI informants outnumbered the supposed four "conspirators." And two of them were acquitted by a jury and the other two so far found not guilty due to a mistrial.