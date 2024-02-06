Civil war is not coming

In two days at Shiloh in April 1862, the Union and Confederate armies altogether suffered 23,000 casualties, a shattering total that was the worst of the war to that point.

If we aren't on a path to the carnage of Shiloh, we are on a straight-line trajectory to a new civil war, at least according to commentators on the right and left, who can't agree on anything except looming violent conflict.

The New York Times podcast "The Argument" just posted an episode asking, "Is America Headed for a Another civil war?" Voices on the right have warned of a brewing civil war and speculated how Red America could win it. Political scientist Barbara Walter of the University of California San Diego published a widely praised book, "How Civil Wars Start: And How to Stop Them."

It is certainly true that our political debate is fevered and apocalyptic. It may be the case that we will experience more political violence, but it would hardly be unprecedented in our national life and wouldn't constitute anything remotely like a civil war.

The American Civil War was decades in the making, a clash between rival systems of political economy and ways of life with different moral underpinnings in two sections of the country marked by relatively clean geographic lines.

Mean tweets and barbed prime-time cable TV shows don't compare.

In her book, Walter makes a sustained case for the coming of a low-intensity civil war. Much of her material about internal conflicts in foreign countries, though, serves to demonstrate how different we are from such places.