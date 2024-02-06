On Monday, Dec. 18, the Cape Girardeau City Council will decide whether or not to put a new tax initiative on the April 2, 2024 ballot. This initiative will propose raising the city's combined property tax rate (personal and real estate) by $0.25 per $100 in assessed value. This generated increase would be directed entirely toward the salaries and benefits of city police officers and firefighters. There will be much discussion over the months ahead on the pros and cons of this issue, should it be put on the April ballot, but I'd like to explain here the city government's rationale for putting this initiative to the voters.

Funding issues

The City of Cape Girardeau uses city sales tax receipts for its General Fund, which is used to pay the salaries and benefits of city employees. The city's General Fund is not increasing at a rate that will fund significant increases to the salaries of our public safety officers. Measures have been taken recently to attempt to rectify this.

In 2014, the voter-approved Fire Safety Sales Tax was added to the city's sales tax. This tax funds equipment and facilities in our Police and Fire Departments. Please go to cityofcape.org/taxes to see more on city taxes.

In 2020, Cape Girardeau County put up a sales tax measure to fund Cape County and Sheriff's Department public safety expenses, which was approved in a countywide vote. Neither the City of Cape Girardeau nor its Police Department receives any revenue from this county sales tax, which is applied to all sales within Cape County.

In 2022:

A new salary schedule was implemented to include step increases commensurate with public safety officers' earlier retirement.

Three-year sign-on stipends were implemented to new recruits.

End-of-year allocations of $1,000 were given to all full-time employees as preservation pay.

$4.4 million from the city's federal ARPA funding and several other funds was used to upgrade retirement benefits to the highest level possible.

Also from the ARPA funding, $91,000 was used for public safety forces health and wellness programs, and $178,000 in ShotSpotter technology to aid in officer engagement.

The voter-approved use tax, which applies city sales tax to online purchases, increased the city's ability to pay employees by adding revenue to the General Fund. This tax has already proven essential in helping fund more-competitive salaries to city employees working not only in public safety, but also trash collection, street repair, water and sewer maintenance, and park maintenance and programming, just to name a few. Without these roles filled, essential services across all departments would be impaired.

Wages for all city full-time employees were raised 11.7% in the FY23 pay plan.

In 2023:

Additional ShotSpotter investments were made, in addition to new license plate reader technology that aids in criminal interventions.

The voter-approved marijuana tax, which adds a 3% sales tax to marijuana purchases, also included a provision that up to 25% of receipts can be used by the Police Department in mental health and substance abuse issues it encounters daily with the public.

$1,000 preservation pay continued.

The budget included nearly $60,000 to address health and wellness support for our public safety employees.

In the FY2024 budget, full-time wages of all employees were increased 3%. The FY 2024 salary plan has an annual starting pay for police officers and firefighters of $44,512.

Recruiting and retaining public safety officers is increasingly competitive, in a time when fewer people are going into these professions. In addition, the city needs to strategize on specific funding policies for public safety officers. These are our most expensive employees for very good reasons. They require extensive professional training, higher workers' compensation costs, and expensive technology and equipment -- all because of the dangerous, exhausting, and service-focused nature of their jobs. Public safety is the largest expense in the city's General Fund, and it will take a dedicated effort to significantly impact additional funding.

Personal and real estate property taxes in Cape

The proposed increase of $0.25 per $100 in assessed value of real estate and personal property is in addition to the current General Revenue Fund Tax of $0.3042 for the City of Cape Girardeau. The table nearby represents examples of estimated tax increases to individual bills.

Below are the 2022 general revenue property tax rates of other cities, published by the state, in our region (not all 2023 rates have been posted yet):

Jackson: $0.5906

Scott City: $0.532