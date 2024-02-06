Cicadas, special anniversaries and a miracle

My friend Ford was wondering why he hasn't heard any cicadas this year.

Or was it locusts?

Apparently, I'm not the only one who gets the two confused. And I'm certainly no bugologist. A quick Internet search resulted in hundreds of attempts to explain the difference between locusts and cicadas, even though cicadas often are lumped in with locusts.

Bottom line: I couldn't find an answer to Ford's query. He lives in a neighborhood that is fairly heavily wooded, so you would think if any area would have locusts/cicadas it would be his.

I don't know if the locusts or cicadas are busy in my neighborhood. It's way too hot to spend much time outdoors trying to find out.

If someone out there knows what's going on with locusts and/or cicadas this year, please share your information.

And then there are katydids. Have you heard any?

It was 24 years ago this week that my wife and I moved to Cape Girardeau from Topeka, Kansas. That Fourth of July week in 1994 was, some of you will remember, miserable. Unbearable. Downright dangerous, if you had respiratory issues.

The reason was something called an "inversion" or "dome" over most of Southeast Missouri, with Cape Girardeau smack dab in the middle. The result was a blanket of stale, foul air full of all the aromas associated with slaughterhouses, sewage-treatment plants and rotting garbage basting curbside along city streets. All of this was mixed with the smell of newly cut grass and automotive exhaust fumes. Quite delightful.

Not to worry. We soon discovered that Cape Girardeau, among all its claims to fame, is the allergy capital of the Midwest. No, of the nation. No, of the world. Soon your nose is so clogged you don't even notice the seasonal perfumes du jour.