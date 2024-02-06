Christmas memories, spreading cheer to kids and elderly

Think back to your childhood. What was it like opening gifts on Christmas morning? Maybe you woke up early, banged on your door to your parents' room to hurry them up with the anticipation of opening gifts under the Christmas tree.

In my home, it started with reading the Christmas story -- as in the biblical Christmas story told in the Gospel of Luke. It refocused our minds on the true meaning of the holiday -- the birth of our Savior, Jesus.

For many years we gathered with extended family on Christmas Eve -- Christmas presents Part 1. One of the kids would play Santa and distribute gifts. My great aunts would prepare wassail, cocktail sausages and other treats. I miss those days as several of the relatives who once hosted or attended are now gone.

Leading up to Christmas there were trips to West Park Mall to see Santa. (See the photo by longtime Southeast Missourian photographer Fred Lynch. I'm the boy in front holding my mom's hand as Santa made his way to town.) And of course there was music. Oh, the music that filled our home! One of my great joys as an adult is playing Christmas carols on the piano for church and other gatherings.

Our family traditions have changed, but the memories hold a special place in my heart.

We know there are children who don't have these special experiences. Whether it be through broken families, financial hardships or any number of reasons, for some there are few, if any, presents under the tree. However, many local organizations do important work to help those in need.

The Southeast Missourian partners with the Jaycees for Toybox and Christmas for the Elderly. Toybox, now in its 44th year, provides gifts for children 12 and younger. Christmas for the Elderly is an outreach to seniors in need of basic necessities such as toiletries, gift cards for pharmaceuticals or groceries and other supplies.

This year Toybox and Christmas for the Elderly items will be collected until Dec. 17, and toy delivery, which is a production itself with 26 Santas making deliveries around town, will take place Dec. 19.

Last year Toybox worked with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program to combine efforts. This year, the organizations will go back to their original setup with Toybox taking care of children within the city of Cape Girardeau and Toys for Tots covering those in the county and surrounding areas.