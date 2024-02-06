Christmas memories, spreading cheer to kids and elderly

Think back to your childhood. What was it like opening gifts on Christmas morning? Maybe you woke up early, banged on your door to your parents' room to hurry them up with the anticipation of opening gifts under the Christmas tree.
In my home, it started with reading the Christmas story -- as in the biblical Christmas story told in the Gospel of Luke. It refocused our minds on the true meaning of the holiday -- the birth of our Savior, Jesus.
For many years we gathered with extended family on Christmas Eve -- Christmas presents Part 1. One of the kids would play Santa and distribute gifts. My great aunts would prepare wassail, cocktail sausages and other treats. I miss those days as several of the relatives who once hosted or attended are now gone.
Leading up to Christmas there were trips to West Park Mall to see Santa. (See the photo by longtime Southeast Missourian photographer Fred Lynch. I'm the boy in front holding my mom's hand as Santa made his way to town.) And of course there was music. Oh, the music that filled our home! One of my great joys as an adult is playing Christmas carols on the piano for church and other gatherings.
Our family traditions have changed, but the memories hold a special place in my heart.
We know there are children who don't have these special experiences. Whether it be through broken families, financial hardships or any number of reasons, for some there are few, if any, presents under the tree. However, many local organizations do important work to help those in need.
The Southeast Missourian partners with the Jaycees for Toybox and Christmas for the Elderly. Toybox, now in its 44th year, provides gifts for children 12 and younger. Christmas for the Elderly is an outreach to seniors in need of basic necessities such as toiletries, gift cards for pharmaceuticals or groceries and other supplies.
This year Toybox and Christmas for the Elderly items will be collected until Dec. 17, and toy delivery, which is a production itself with 26 Santas making deliveries around town, will take place Dec. 19.
Last year Toybox worked with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program to combine efforts. This year, the organizations will go back to their original setup with Toybox taking care of children within the city of Cape Girardeau and Toys for Tots covering those in the county and surrounding areas.
Toybox chair Amber Walker said combining efforts last year ultimately led to more work for the groups. So this year the organizations will return to separate operations to help the most children.
Student Santas, another Christmas charity which also hosts a meal on Christmas Day, has started its fundraising efforts.
"It is so heart warming," Walker said of why she is involved with Toybox. "On delivery night it is just magical to see the kids' faces when Santa shows up and delivers toys." She added that it's also important to her because the holidays should be "special and joyful," but many folks struggle financially and helping in this way can help alleviate stress that some parents face.
Item donations can be dropped off at the Southeast Missourian or any of the other locations, which will appear regularly in the Southeast Missourian.
Monetary donations should be mailed to Cape Jaycees, P.O. Box 4 Cape Girardeau, MO 63702. If the donation is for Christmas for the Elderly, please note in the memo line.
Parents and guardians seeking assistance can fill out an application at the Salvation Army, located at 701 Good Hope Street in Cape Girardeau. Applications are due by Dec. 11.
Another opportunity to support Toybox is through Kim's Toy Box Run, a 1-mile run held in downtown Cape Girardeau preceding the Christmas Parade of Lights. Runners and walkers can pay $10 or donate an unwrapped present to participate. The run begins at Broadway and West End and finishes at Broadway and Main.
You can register before Nov. 23 by mailing the form and fee to 2601 Hopper Road, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701. Or show up at 4 p.m. on race day. The race begins at 4:55 p.m. Costumes, which have traditionally featured Christmas-themed attire, are encouraged.
To all those who help make the season a little merrier and brighter through their generous giving, thank you. And may we all be reminded of the reason for the season -- the birth of the Savior.
Lucas Presson is assistant publisher of the Southeast Missourian.
