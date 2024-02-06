Christmas memories and the Salvation Army

I have vivid memories of Christmastime from my childhood. There was church and plenty of Christmas music. Live Nativity scenes. Going to West Park Mall to see Santa and the enormous mechanical bear that would talk to you. And there was the ringing of Salvation Army bells.

A volunteer would stand next to the iconic red kettle and mom or dad would reach into their pocket for some cash. Usually they asked me to drop the money in the kettle. A Merry Christmas and on we went. Like clockwork, this was the pattern each time we passed the kettles.

It taught me so much about giving. How living a life of generosity was important. How supporting the Salvation Army, one of the most respected charities in the world, made a difference in the lives of those who had fallen on hard times. A national effort with a local impact.

We gave to other charities as a family, and I learned about the principle of tithing to your local church. Still, there was something about giving to the Salvation Army that hit home. The Salvation Army fed the hungry, provided a warm coat to those without and helped in numerous other ways. It was a practical example of both telling others about the love of Christ and living it out. A simple concept, but what a powerful lesson.

The local Salvation Army campaign recently kicked off. The Cape Girardeau kettle goal is $112,000. That's part of the organization's overall Christmas campaign to raise $309,000. This money stays in our community. Kettles are a key fundraiser of the year for the organization as they seek to provide meals, utility and rent assistance, social services and youth programs.