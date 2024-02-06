Christmas is ... when?

I write this laughing at myself, but I do issue a serious challenge at the end.

I realized a week ago, "Oh, my goodness! Christmas in two weeks away from today!" The revelation nearly knocked me over. How did that happen? While I had picked up a few items, not only was I not done shopping; I wasn't even done figuring what to shop for. The "most wonderful time of the year" can be so ... not-wonderful.

Hey, like every other believer, I love the idea of celebrating the birth of our Savior. I celebrate Jesus every day. I'm not into waiting until Dec. 25 to get excited about Jesus. He excites me on a regular basis. "Unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given." Yes, He is, and yes, He was -- every day. So "Joy to the World" and "O Come All Ye Faithful" every day. Having said that, it is special to put aside a day or season to pay special tribute to our Lord.

So I'm cool with all that. It's the shopping part that gets me. I just don't like to do it. Understand me when I say it's not the giving I have a problem with. It's the shopping. I cannot stand shopping. The whole thing just kind of stresses me out. Local shopping. Online shopping. Doesn't matter. Gets to me. I know people who could be professional shoppers. I mean, they just know the right things to get for each person on their list. Some even have their shopping done early -- like really early. Me? I gasp at the sudden revelation that Christmas is right around the corner. Now, I love to give. I espouse generosity. It's the on-demand shopping that stumps me. It reminds me of when I was a child and someone was going to snap a photo. "Smile!" or "Say cheese!" My picture came out with me looking half-human/half-alien. My mouth was twisted, my eyes half-closed. My mother eventually gave me sound advice: "Don't smile for the picture, Adrienne." That's how bad it was. I had a great smile. I just couldn't produce it on demand. My Christmas shopping ability shares the same, well, disability. See, if in March, I know someone wants something, I get it in March. If someone nonchalantly mentions a need in August, well, August it is. "Surprise! Yes, I know Christmas is months away, but what good does that do you now?" There's even a Scripture saying to "give while it's in your power to give." So I don't wait until December to give to needs or even wants, and that's great -- until December comes and I'm all out of ideas! I end up being the "Could you write me a list of things you want, and I'll pick from the list?" kind of person -- which is so not cool -- or I end up walking around in circles in the store, scratching my head and calling in reinforcements, which sounds a little like this: [On cell phone]: "So what is it your sister likes?"