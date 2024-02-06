Christmas is ... when?

I write this laughing at myself, but I do issue a serious challenge at the end.
I realized a week ago, "Oh, my goodness! Christmas in two weeks away from today!" The revelation nearly knocked me over. How did that happen? While I had picked up a few items, not only was I not done shopping; I wasn't even done figuring what to shop for. The "most wonderful time of the year" can be so ... not-wonderful.
Hey, like every other believer, I love the idea of celebrating the birth of our Savior. I celebrate Jesus every day. I'm not into waiting until Dec. 25 to get excited about Jesus. He excites me on a regular basis. "Unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given." Yes, He is, and yes, He was -- every day. So "Joy to the World" and "O Come All Ye Faithful" every day. Having said that, it is special to put aside a day or season to pay special tribute to our Lord.
So I'm cool with all that. It's the shopping part that gets me. I just don't like to do it. Understand me when I say it's not the giving I have a problem with. It's the shopping. I cannot stand shopping. The whole thing just kind of stresses me out. Local shopping. Online shopping. Doesn't matter. Gets to me. I know people who could be professional shoppers. I mean, they just know the right things to get for each person on their list. Some even have their shopping done early -- like really early. Me? I gasp at the sudden revelation that Christmas is right around the corner. Now, I love to give. I espouse generosity. It's the on-demand shopping that stumps me. It reminds me of when I was a child and someone was going to snap a photo. "Smile!" or "Say cheese!" My picture came out with me looking half-human/half-alien. My mouth was twisted, my eyes half-closed. My mother eventually gave me sound advice: "Don't smile for the picture, Adrienne." That's how bad it was. I had a great smile. I just couldn't produce it on demand. My Christmas shopping ability shares the same, well, disability. See, if in March, I know someone wants something, I get it in March. If someone nonchalantly mentions a need in August, well, August it is. "Surprise! Yes, I know Christmas is months away, but what good does that do you now?" There's even a Scripture saying to "give while it's in your power to give." So I don't wait until December to give to needs or even wants, and that's great -- until December comes and I'm all out of ideas! I end up being the "Could you write me a list of things you want, and I'll pick from the list?" kind of person -- which is so not cool -- or I end up walking around in circles in the store, scratching my head and calling in reinforcements, which sounds a little like this: [On cell phone]: "So what is it your sister likes?"
When I know people's hobbies or they have an obvious need or they've dropped hints I couldn't miss if I were a sleeping Rip Van Winkle, it's easy. Otherwise, a bit stressful. I think this is what we call #FirstWorldProblems. I'm being lighthearted here, of course -- though I do mean every word. Seriously, though, I love to give. I just love it more when I know what to give.
One thing I find most satisfying is giving to those in need -- even anonymously. While I struggle because I don't know the right thing to give, some parents struggle because they have nothing to give. They have children they want to make smile on Christmas morning, but they can't. I challenge us to think of those families. I wonder how much of the true meaning of Christmas would remain at the forefront of our minds if we made the spirit of Christ the No. 1 focus of Christmas. I'm not at all saying don't shop for loved ones, don't buy toys and clothes and frivolous items. By all means, do shop for them if you can. Let your family and friends know you appreciate them. It's tradition, and it's a blessing. "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son," John 3:16 says. God gave. I want to emulate Him by giving, too.
My challenge is this: What about also giving to someone who needs it -- not just wants it? It's not too late to pick up one of those gift cards that you can put $50 on or $100 on or whatever you choose. There's no stress involved. There's no picking the perfect gift. There's no wondering if the family could use it. They can. You know they can. Therefore, you cannot get it wrong, you know it'll go to good use, and it will help those who need it most. It's not too late. Christmas, after all, is a full -- oh, my! -- one week away.
Adrienne Ross is owner of Adrienne Ross Communications and a former Southeast Missourian editorial board member. Contact her at aross@semissourian.com.
