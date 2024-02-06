Christianity is alive and well in Iraq

ORLANDO

There are recent American college graduates teaching in Iraq, due to an exchange program between the Chaldean Catholic Archdiocese of Erbil and the Franciscan University of Steubenville in Ohio.

But just the other day, a Nigerian seminarian was burned alive as his rectory was attacked. This kind of thing is a common occurrence in Nigeria.

Christianity in Iraq, on the other hand, is in a different place, on the other side of the ISIS genocide that drove most of the Christians from Mosul to Erbil, near Kurdistan. When it comes to the persecuted Church, Iraq is a hopeful story, if a work in progress.

"ISIS is defeated, Christ is victorious," Archbishop Bashar Warda tells me. "The Church is back again. Mass is back again."

Warda, who established the exchange program with Franciscan University, says it has helped change how young Iraqis see Americans. At first, many of his people thought the students coming to teach them must have been desperate for jobs. But as the Iraqis got to know the American teachers, they saw real faith, talent and generosity. The young people are coming because "they want to serve the needs of the Church. They show the beauty and kindness of American Catholics," Warda says.

During the genocide, Warda was able, with the help of the Knights of Columbus and Aid to the Church in Need, to establish a Catholic university and a hospital, among other things, for the people who wound up on his doorstep as refugees from ISIS. He was able to help Christians see a future in Iraq -- education for children and jobs for their parents. Warda credits good priests like then-Father (now Bishop) Thabet Habib Yousif Al Mekko for doing the difficult work of "accompanying his people through that long, painful road." (Both Warda and Thabet were in Orlando for the annual Knights of Columbus convention this summer.)