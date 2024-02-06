I love contributing to the family. But I hate chores. As a child, chores were tasks to be checked off a list so I could get on to other things. A checklist made clear that I’d either succeed or fail based on chores completed. I often felt overlooked, reduced to tasks. Patted on the head for duties that meant nothing to me so I could disappear into a hobby that meant everything to me.

Chores are supposedly good for kids. Those who do chores get better grades in school. Good grades are another overused measure of success or failure. I wasn’t one for getting good grades in school, but no one could beat me when it came to playing the marimba for band class, and I was a pretty good writer. A regimented household of chore charts and focus on good grades can be miserable for kids who don’t fit in the box. It can also fuel dysfunctional perfectionism and bouts of anxiety.

As an adult, I crave a better way.

The frustration of many parents who resort to a chore chart is that they just want a clean house. One that everyone participates in keeping livable. But the kid who just swept the floor will litter that same floor kicking off his shoes five minutes later and that fact will drive you nuts. Tensions build and we bicker about little things that have little meaning and forget the end goal.