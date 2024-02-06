Choose to be an everyday hero in 2024

Americans like a good heroic story, but not every individual is up to saving the world, not in the defining moment sort of way that plays out in our favorite books and on the movie screen. Simon Sinek likes to say that we've over-indexed on rugged individualism, and he's right. However, writing professors are also correct when they say each person is the hero of their own story. So, how do we reconcile the two?

Just because someone has agency doesn't mean they are destined to be silver screen superheroes.

Though I tend to write personal stories and share personal epiphanies, my writing is not about me. It's about the lesson I'm trying to exemplify, or the point I'm trying to make. What matters most are not the grand gestures that stroke our egos, but the collection of small, meaningful interactions that happen every day over a lifetime. The lessons lie in what's revealed in those moments.

Books and movies are great for exciting, over-the-top drama. It's why we love them. There are times when life calls us to do incredibly hard, brave things. But if we have not arrived at those hard times with vested emotional equity in our meaningful relationships, then what well will we draw from for support? Despite the rhetoric of the rugged individualist, no man is a rock unto himself. What have we been doing with our time? Tiny powerful and personal moments are the true building blocks of our existence.