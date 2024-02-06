China's poor economy a result of state-directed planning

"China is going to eat our lunch? Come on, man," scoffed then-presidential candidate Joe Biden in 2019. Two years later, now president Biden declared: "The Chinese are eating our lunch. They're eating our lunch, economically. They're investing hundreds of billions of dollars in research and development. ... We got to compete."

Mario Cuomo famously said politicians, "campaign in poetry, but govern in prose." But in this case, the poet was closer to the mark. The Chinese economic rocket looks to be running out of fuel.

Chinese economic statistics have never been entirely reliable, but the last reported number for urban youth unemployment we have is 21.3% (it may actually be closer to 50%). One sign it will get worse: China recently announced it will no longer be publishing youth unemployment -- or consumer confidence -- numbers.

China is also facing a ripening debt crisis and potential deflationary spiral. For decades, the Chinese government has encouraged real estate speculation and over-investment. As a result, millions of Chinese small investors and families put their eggs in the housing basket, fueling massive bubbles, soaring home prices, and crushing increases in debt. Countless skyscrapers, airports, highways, even whole cities, are little more than white elephants thanks to state-directed overbuilding.

Now, the housing sector -- roughly a quarter of China's economy -- is cratering. Falling prices, construction industry bankruptcies, and slower growth generally, are scaring consumers out of spending and raising concerns about deflation.

Foreign investment in China is drying up as investors see even more contraction on the horizon and foreign firms -- and even Chinese ones -- move their supply chains elsewhere.

Xi Jinping, China's proudly authoritarian president-for-life, has responded to all of these and other economic challenges by insisting that everyone should toughen up in the name of national "rejuvenation." Young people need to "abandon arrogance and pampering" and embrace the Maoist spirit of self-sacrifice, which is why the state cracked down on decadent video game playing. "Eat bitterness," he tells college grads while banning private test-tutoring, throwing many educated young people out of work in the name of social equality.