China's deadly lies about COVID

The only thing not going viral in China is the truth. Chinese officials are spewing lies to cover up the massive COVID outbreak there.

Worse, U.S. public health officials dawdled for a week, allowing air travelers from China in without testing, while other countries immediately blocked infected travelers from entering.

Aerial photos and videos from China show body bags stacked outside hospitals and crematoria, funeral home parking lots full and hospitals overwhelmed with COVID patients jammed into hallways. In Beijing and Sichuan, over 50% of the population is infected, according to internal government documents.

Yet the Chinese government officially claims there was only one COVID death in all of China on Dec. 31, none on Dec. 30 and one on Dec. 29. That's in a nation of 1.4 billion people.

More dangerously, China is also withholding laboratory evidence about what strains are sickening its population. Is it the omicron variants we are accustomed to treating, or something new? We are all part of the human race and need to share this information.

People in China are rushing to the exits. Outbound airline bookings nearly tripled in the 24 hours after the government announced travel restrictions that have been in place for almost three years would be lifted.

It's reasonable that the U.S. and other countries are requiring air passengers from China -- of any ethnicity -- to provide a negative COVID test to board.

MSNBC's TheReidOut Blog is slamming the COVID test requirement as "jingoistic, reactionary and inhumane."

MSNBC is in sync with the Chinese Communist Party. Chinese officials are attacking the test requirement as "discriminatory" and warning that it will discourage global cooperation. What cooperation? China still refuses to allow investigations of how the virus originated.

On Sunday, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo exclaimed that in 2020, China's President Xi Jinping "sent people around the world who he knew were infected." Now "he's doing it again." Pompeo said, "There is no reason we should allow the Chinese to do this again."

Amen.

The debate over whether to restrict travelers from China reveals the cowardice in our nation's public health apparatus.