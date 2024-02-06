'Children' choosing service over self

Parents are exercising their bragging rights by posting pictures of their children embarking on new seasons in their lives. It began as high school commencements approached and young men and women showed up in everyone's social media newsfeeds, compliments of their moms and dads oozing with pride. We see pictures of graduation caps and gowns, pictures of kindergartners alongside their teenage selves for comparison and picture-perfect families glowing with pride. Yet on this Fourth of July week, I reflect on pictures I've seen recently of parents bidding farewell to their children who have made the adult decision to do what only heroes do: serve in the United States military.

How does one make such a mature choice at the tender age of 17 or 18? This blows me away. In a culture that encourages self-absorption, instant gratification and entitlement, some parents have managed to raise young men and women who choose not only to serve others, but to serve in a capacity that could cost them everything. No doubt, they've counted the cost, been lectured about the danger -- and enlisted nonetheless.

I'm sure parents vacillate between being proud and being scared to death. The one they've called "my baby" since that baby was born has grown up overnight, it seems, and has chosen to wear the uniform distinguishing him or her as one of the nation's finest.

I've read comments by these same parents, one of whom stated his child never looked back when he dropped him off, so resolute he was. Others have said they miss their children already, even before the sun had set on their departure. They've admitted struggling to exhibit the same courage in the transition that their children exhibited in their own transition to serve their nation.

We have the honor of celebrating Independence Day because long ago, people were all in for something greater than self. People sacrificed. They stood for something. We continue to reap the rewards, but we are also in danger of losing some of what cost so much to secure and will cost as much, if not more, to maintain. So when I see these young people who set out to serve wearing the U.S. uniform, I cannot help but thank them, even before they do a single drill or master the daily regimen. Why? Because the willingness alone to do the uncomfortable, inconvenient and unfathomable is deserving of respect already. They have set aside the selfies, cell phones, and self-indulgence to serve.